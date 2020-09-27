Bloomington boasted of many talented female artists at the turn of the 20th century

Evergreen Memorial Cemetery is the final resting place for many monumental female artists in McLean County history. This year’s Virtual Evergreen Cemetery Walk features two outstanding women actively engaged in the arts in our community. One of those women is Emily Howard, who dedicated her life to not only establishing her artistic identity, but also to helping people understand that “art has its positive influence, not only in developing character but in making life better and more useful.”
Howard’s early life, however, reads more like an adventure novel. She was one of seven children born to Baptist missionary parents, the Rev. Hosea and Theresa Howard, in Burma (now Myanmar) on Oct. 30, 1836. When Emily was about 15 or 16 years old, the family left Burma because of her parents’ poor health. They boarded the Madura, a ship bound for the United States, on March 1, 1850, on what should have been a routine ocean voyage.
The first 20 days of sailing were uneventful. However, on March 20, the ship encountered bad weather, which turned into a hurricane three days later. According to an account written by her father, the ship was tossed about for several days until finally the masts were destroyed.
When it appeared as if the ship was at the point of breaking apart, and “it seemed that the crew must take to the boats, there was a cry of ‘A sail in sight!’” Passengers and crew were rescued by the U.S. ship Columbus, and were taken to the Isle de France (today known as the Republic of Mauritius off the coast of Madagascar), landing on April 5. The family remained there until they secured passage to the United States.
Emily Howard graduated from a girl’s school in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, before going on to teach music and painting at “first-class schools” and to some of the finest families in New York City while her family lived on the East Coast.
In 1858, the family moved to Bloomington where her father practiced as a homeopathic physician. Howard resumed teaching music, giving lessons in piano, melodeon, organ, and voice cultivation to young women at her father’s office on West North Street (today Monroe Street). By 1869 she taught music, French, drawing, and painting at the Bloomington Female Seminary, which was considered “one of the prominent educational institutions of Bloomington in that day.”
Howard showed a talent for painting at an early age, and her skills developed with remarkable success. She continued to hone her skills throughout her life, taking lessons from artists such as Albert W. Kenney, who regularly traveled to Bloomington and elsewhere to instruct and exhibit the works of the area’s members of high society.
She also traveled to the East Coast and Chicago to “refresh herself in a new atmosphere, and take a few lessons from eminent artists.” She preferred painting still-lifes (focusing on fruit and flowers), and landscapes, but did dabble in paintings that included human figures, too.
She hosted art receptions at her home 403 E. North St. over the years. In 1883 she exhibited paintings created by herself and her students. Works of art on display included oil landscapes and the media of china, crayon, pastel and satin.
Her superior skills as a teacher of the arts was affirmed when she was hired by Illinois Wesleyan University in 1883 to teach guitar. By 1891, she was made director of the school of painting and was an instructor of landscape and still-life in oil in the Wilson College of Arts.
Her work could be found displayed all over the city of Bloomington and at art shows throughout the region. If you were walking by Danley’s Temple of Music on the 300 block of North Main Street in downtown Bloomington shortly before Christmas 1877, you would have seen three of Howard’s paintings on display, which the Pantagraph proclaimed to be “very creditable work.” During an 1883 display at the Chicago Art Store at 103 E. Front St., it was noted that the pieces she displayed included several landscapes and floral pieces, two figure pieces, “one of which is a child crying,” a Limoges (porcelain), and three paintings on velvet.
It is worth noting here that Howard taught this new method of painting on velvet, which became quite popular at the time (including being utilized by her good friend and fellow artist Almira Ives Burnham). At an 1884 exhibit at the Washingtonian Hall, it was noted that the exhibit (which included several oil paintings created by Howard) “strikingly illustrates the remarkable advancement in the last year or two made in art by Bloomington people,” thanks to teachers like Emily Howard.
Her art could also be found at exhibits throughout the region, including in Peoria in May 1885 at the sixth annual Central Illinois Art Union exhibition.
And her artwork could be found in many homes in Bloomington-Normal and abroad. During the holiday season in 1891, her work was displayed for sale at A.T. Fagerburg’s located at 514 N. Main St. in downtown Bloomington. Admirers of her work stated that “it strikes one looking for a beautiful Christmas present that one of these paintings is as appropriate and acceptable as could be found. Many people yearly buy the work of foreign artists, while if they had seen Miss Howard’s they would have preferred to recognize and encourage home talent” instead.
In 1887 her painting “A Study of Books” was sold to a gentleman in St. Louis. He so admired her work that he purchased additional paintings from her. Additionally, one of her works was the foundation for the art collection at Withers Public Library (the predecessor of Bloomington Public Library). The History Club, wishing to honor a local artist, purchased one of Howard’s paintings and donated it to the library in 1906.
The museum is fortunate to have two of Howard’s paintings in its collection, both still-lifes of fruit donated by Timothy Ives in 1996 and and formerly displayed at the Stevenson House (the boyhood home of Adlai E. Stevenson II, former governor of Illinois, two-time presidential candidate and U.S. ambassador to the United Nations) at 1316 E. Washington St. in Bloomington.
Emily Howard is one of eight feature characters in the 2020 Virtual Evergreen Cemetery Walk. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased by visiting the museum’s website mchistory.org. Tickets are $25 per household for the general public and $20 per household for museum members (use coupon code CEMWALKMEM2020).
Ticket holders will have the option to view the Walk in its entirety as a full-length video or watch each performance individually as many times as they want between Oct. 3 and Nov. 2.
Howard will be featured with fellow artist Almira Ives Burnham, with whom she shared a studio at one time and who also had her share of hardships. With humor, stubbornness, and quiet defiance, these friends refused to let misfortune define their lives — preferring dedication to their art.
Pieces From Our Past is a weekly column by the McLean County Museum of History. Candace Summers is the Director of Education at the museum.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.