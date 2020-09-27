Bloomington boasted of many talented female artists at the turn of the 20th century

Howard showed a talent for painting at an early age, and her skills developed with remarkable success. She continued to hone her skills throughout her life, taking lessons from artists such as Albert W. Kenney, who regularly traveled to Bloomington and elsewhere to instruct and exhibit the works of the area’s members of high society.

She also traveled to the East Coast and Chicago to “refresh herself in a new atmosphere, and take a few lessons from eminent artists.” She preferred painting still-lifes (focusing on fruit and flowers), and landscapes, but did dabble in paintings that included human figures, too.

She hosted art receptions at her home 403 E. North St. over the years. In 1883 she exhibited paintings created by herself and her students. Works of art on display included oil landscapes and the media of china, crayon, pastel and satin.

Her superior skills as a teacher of the arts was affirmed when she was hired by Illinois Wesleyan University in 1883 to teach guitar. By 1891, she was made director of the school of painting and was an instructor of landscape and still-life in oil in the Wilson College of Arts.