Bloomington changes polling location because of virus concerns

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington Election Commission announced Wednesday it is changing a polling location for Tuesday's primary because of coronavirus worries.
"Due to the coronavirus, in an abundance of caution and to address the concerns of Westminster, we are changing a polling location," the commission said in a statement. "Westminster Village poll location will be moved for the March 17 primary to the DoubleTree Hotel at 10 Brickyard Drive in the Brickyard #2 room."
This is a developing story and will be updated.
