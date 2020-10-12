Bloomington council considers $775,000 for O'Neil pool design work

BLOOMINGTON — City leaders could take the next step toward a new aquatic facility in O'Neil Park on Monday by hiring a firm to design the project.
The council will consider a $775,000 contract with Williams Architects for design and construction management services. In other business, it will also consider a new evidence storage facility for the Bloomington Police Department and pursuit of grant funding for a $1.3 million extension of Constitution Trail.
Demolition of the 46-year-old pool, 1515 W. Chestnut St., began in September. Fourteen firms submitted their qualifications to handle design of the new aquatic facility, and staff chose Williams Architects out of three that were interviewed, according to city documents. The company is based out of Itasca, Illinois.
"The demolition of the existing pool site this fall makes way for the design and construction of a new pool, associated water features and other park upgrades to serve the community well in the years to come," Jeff Kohl, parks project manager, wrote in a memo to council members.
Money for the design work would come out of the city's capital improvement fund. While the amount is $37,000 higher than originally designated for the design work, Kohl noted that other budgeted projects had been put on hold and pared down.
City officials have not identified a completion date for the new aquatic facility.
Evidence storage
Council will consider a $194,998 contract with P.J. Hoerr Inc., for construction of a building that would house vehicles and other evidence that takes up a significant amount of space.
The building would be built within the police training facility near Arrowsmith on the site of the "lodge," which was used for storage but deteriorated to the point that it had to be demolished earlier this year, according to city documents.
"It is nice to have something functional out there that we can use for storing things and get all of that consolidated in one place where we can keep it safe if someone needs to use it as (part of) an appeal," said Interim Police Chief Greg Scott.
Support Local Journalism
Evidence such as firearms would not be stored in the new building, but would remain in a vault at the police department, Scott said.
City documents show that three bids were submitted for the work. CAD Construction, Tremont, submitted a bid for nearly $250,000 and J. Spencer, Normal, submitted a bid for just over $270,000.
Constitution Trail
Also on Monday, council members will consider committing support for a $1.3 million project to extend Constitution Trail.
The resolution is part of an application seeking $1,041,228 in funding through the Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program, with the city committing to a $342,557 match, according to a memo to council members.
If the city receives the grant, additional council approval would still be required to move forward with the project.
The proposed project would encompass two Constitution Trail additions: extending the trail from Lincoln Street to Bunn Street along the Norfolk Southern Railway, and then along Bunn Street to Hamilton Road.
Because of the grant requirements, the portion of the trail between Lincoln and Lafayette Streets would be completed as a "planned, future, locally funded project," officials said.
A planned future segment would complete the "backbone" that connects the south and west sides of the city.
18 presidents who have been to Central Illinois
Millard Fillmore
Abraham Lincoln
Andrew Johnson
Ulysses S. Grant
Benjamin Harrison
Theodore Roosevelt
William Howard Taft
Woodrow Wilson
Franklin D. Roosevelt
Dwight D. Eisenhower
John F. Kennedy
Lyndon B. Johnson
Gerald Ford
Ronald Reagan
George H. W. Bush
George W. Bush
Barack Obama
Donald J. Trump
Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (309) 820-3244. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.