Bloomington council considers $775,000 for O'Neil pool design work

City officials have not identified a completion date for the new aquatic facility.

Evidence storage

Council will consider a $194,998 contract with P.J. Hoerr Inc., for construction of a building that would house vehicles and other evidence that takes up a significant amount of space.

The building would be built within the police training facility near Arrowsmith on the site of the "lodge," which was used for storage but deteriorated to the point that it had to be demolished earlier this year, according to city documents.

"It is nice to have something functional out there that we can use for storing things and get all of that consolidated in one place where we can keep it safe if someone needs to use it as (part of) an appeal," said Interim Police Chief Greg Scott.

Evidence such as firearms would not be stored in the new building, but would remain in a vault at the police department, Scott said.