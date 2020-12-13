Bloomington council to discuss Welcoming America Initiative

BLOOMINGTON — An initiative aimed at making Bloomington more welcoming to immigrants is up for city council discussion on Monday.
The council will revisit the Welcoming America Initiative proposed by Ward 2 Alderwoman Donna Boelen during a November council meeting.
At the time, Boelen said the initiative is unrelated to a potential "Welcoming City" ordinance that has been discussed in recent years. Her proposal aligns with Welcoming America, a nonprofit organization that provides input for cities and towns looking to become more inclusive to immigrants. The measure would encourage local governments, businesses and community members to embrace "welcoming."
The city has been collecting public input for the past few months.
In 2017, hundreds marched from outside the McLean County Museum of History to outside Bloomington City Hall to support immigrant families in McLean County. The council ultimately did not adopt a Welcoming City ordinance that would bar the city and Bloomington police from reporting people suspected of being in the U.S. illegally.
In September, Bloomington residents demonstrated alongside council members Jenn Carrillo and Jeff Crabill in hopes that the city would reconsider implementing the ordinance.
Boelen said the initiative she is proposing would her would encourage all local government, businesses, and community members to embrace practices based on the Welcoming America guidelines. She said it would foster bottom-up community engagement that encourages sustainable economic growth and enrichment.
Boelen added that it would be beneficial to look into the creation of an intergovernmental outreach program with McLean County and the Town of Normal.
Carrillo, in response to Boelen's proposal in November, said the initiative should do more and it didn't fully address desires of residents who have been pushing for an ordinance.
The meeting will be held at city hall at 6 p.m. and will be streamed live on the city's YouTube page.
Editor's note: This story has been updated to clarify aspects of the Welcoming America Initiative.
