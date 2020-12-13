Bloomington council to discuss Welcoming America Initiative

Boelen said the initiative she is proposing would her would encourage all local government, businesses, and community members to embrace practices based on the Welcoming America guidelines. She said it would foster bottom-up community engagement that encourages sustainable economic growth and enrichment.

Boelen added that it would be beneficial to look into the creation of an intergovernmental outreach program with McLean County and the Town of Normal.

Carrillo, in response to Boelen's proposal in November, said the initiative should do more and it didn't fully address desires of residents who have been pushing for an ordinance.

The meeting will be held at city hall at 6 p.m. and will be streamed live on the city's YouTube page.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to clarify aspects of the Welcoming America Initiative.