Bloomington council to discuss Welcoming City Initiative

BLOOMINGTON — An initiative to make Bloomington more welcoming to immigrants is up for city council discussion on Monday.
The council will revisit the Welcoming City Initiative proposed by Ward 2. Ald. Donna Boelen during a November council meeting.
At the time, Boelen said the initiative is unrelated to the Welcoming City ordinance that was introduced a few years ago. Boelen's proposal aligns with Welcoming America, a nonprofit organization that provides input for cities and towns looking to become more inclusive to immigrants.
The city has been collecting public input for the past few months.
Support Local Journalism
In 2017, hundreds marched from outside the McLean County Museum of History to outside Bloomington City Hall to support immigrant families in McLean County. The council later voted down a plan to adopt an ordinance that would bar the city and Bloomington police from reporting people suspected of being in the U.S. illegally.
In September, Bloomington residents demonstrated alongside council members Jenn Carrillo and Jeff Crabill in hopes that the city would reconsider implementing the ordinance.
Boelen described the proposal as having bottom-up community engagement that encourages sustainable economic growth and enrichment. She added that it would be beneficial to look into the creation of an intergovernmental outreach program with McLean County and the Town of Normal.
Carrillo in response to Boelen's proposal in November said the initiative should do more and it didn't fully address desires of residents who have been pushing for an ordinance.
Council members Kim Bray, Mboka Mwilambwe, Julie Emig, Crabill, Mollie Ward and Joni Painter supported the initiative.
The meeting will be held at City Hall at 6 p.m. and will be streamed live on the city's YouTube page.
Meet Bloomington's snow leopards rehabilitated at Omaha zoo
Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (309) 820-3244. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.