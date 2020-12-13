Bloomington council to discuss Welcoming City Initiative

Boelen described the proposal as having bottom-up community engagement that encourages sustainable economic growth and enrichment. She added that it would be beneficial to look into the creation of an intergovernmental outreach program with McLean County and the Town of Normal.

Carrillo in response to Boelen's proposal in November said the initiative should do more and it didn't fully address desires of residents who have been pushing for an ordinance.

Council members Kim Bray, Mboka Mwilambwe, Julie Emig, Crabill, Mollie Ward and Joni Painter supported the initiative.

The meeting will be held at City Hall at 6 p.m. and will be streamed live on the city's YouTube page.