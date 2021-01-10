Bloomington Council to vote on Welcoming America Initiative

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington City Council will vote Monday night on a resolution authorizing the city’s participation in the Welcoming Network operated by Welcoming America. The Welcoming America Initiative is not related to a potential “Welcoming City” ordinance that has been discussed previously by the council.
Last month, the council voted 7 to 2 in favor of moving forward with the initiative brought forward by Ward 2 Alderwoman Donna Boelen. According to its website, Welcoming America is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that provides a roadmap and support for its members to become more inclusive toward immigrants and all residents.
The Welcoming America model is based on three approaches. First, it connects leaders in community, both in government and nonprofit sectors. Second, it builds on current work happening in local communities by providing methods and approaches to creating inclusive, welcoming places for immigrants. And thirdly, the goal is to change systems and cultures by creating policies, reinforcing welcoming principles and communicate the socioeconomic benefits of inclusion.
“The resources and guidance are available from this nonprofit,” Boelen said. “The quality of the process determines the quality of the outcome. The initiative is just a starting point and it is a roadmap that points us to a safe, more inclusive and more prosperous region. There needs to be broad community support, which is critical for creating truly inclusive policies and programs and ensuring efforts are sustained into the long term.”
Two council members, Jenn Carrillo and Jeff Crabill, voted against the proposed resolution last month, saying it didn’t do enough for immigrants. Instead, they plan to re-introduce the Welcoming City ordinance later this month. The council failed to enact a similar measure more than two years ago.
If approved, city staff will complete and submit a membership application for a general membership level, estimated to cost between $200 and $500 per year.
The council is also expected to get an update on Connect Transit’s activities and operation from Ryan Whitehouse, chairman of the board of trustees, during Monday’s meeting, which begins at 6 p.m.
