Bloomington Council to vote on Welcoming America Initiative

“The resources and guidance are available from this nonprofit,” Boelen said. “The quality of the process determines the quality of the outcome. The initiative is just a starting point and it is a roadmap that points us to a safe, more inclusive and more prosperous region. There needs to be broad community support, which is critical for creating truly inclusive policies and programs and ensuring efforts are sustained into the long term.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Two council members, Jenn Carrillo and Jeff Crabill, voted against the proposed resolution last month, saying it didn’t do enough for immigrants. Instead, they plan to re-introduce the Welcoming City ordinance later this month. The council failed to enact a similar measure more than two years ago.

If approved, city staff will complete and submit a membership application for a general membership level, estimated to cost between $200 and $500 per year.

The council is also expected to get an update on Connect Transit’s activities and operation from Ryan Whitehouse, chairman of the board of trustees, during Monday’s meeting, which begins at 6 p.m.