Bloomington couple arrives under quarantine at Georgia Air Force Base

DOBBINS, Georgia – A Bloomington couple will call Dobbins Air Force Base in Marietta, Georgia, home for the next two weeks, under quarantine, after leaving a ship where at least 21 people tested positive for the coronavirus.
Jordan and Barb May were on the Grand Princess for a two-week cruise from California to Hawaii when officials learned that a passenger on an earlier cruise died of coronavirus. The ship was quarantined and then anchored off the coast of San Francisco and then Oakland. After several days of being confined in their staterooms, the couple, among the last to leave, finally left the ship at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
They joined several other cruise ship passengers on a bus for a trip to the airport and then for a flight to Atlanta, arriving at the base at 5:30 a.m. Friday. Marietta is a suburb of Atlanta, located about 20 miles to the northwest.
“We received boxes of food on the bus and then again when we got on the plane,” she said. “It was a cold sandwich, chips, fruit and water.”
A nurse, respiratory therapist and a doctor, wearing hazmat suits, accompanied the group on the trip. The luggage, she said, is at least a day behind.
“We had to keep our masks on except when we ate or drank,” she said.
Upon arrival at the base, they had to fill out forms, including legal documents, indicating they understood they were required by the Center for Disease Control to be quarantined.
You have free articles remaining.
“Overall, everyone was super nice to us,” she added. “We did get the southern hospitality welcome from many natural disaster workers. It will be an adjustment, but we will just take it one day at a time.”
May has been using social media as a way to inform friends and family, as well as a way to entertain herself. A good laugh is always welcome, she said.
For instance, earlier this week, she and Jordan ordered a couple of beers, after learning they wouldn’t be leaving anytime soon. Two Coronas arrived.
“I think people were asking for that beer, but it did make me laugh,” she said. “I posted a picture so we did get some really funny responses.”
The couple is able to stay in contact with friends and family, but are anxious to return home.
“The next 14 days could be rough,” she said. “We need laughter and to know we haven’t been forgotten. I know Central Illinois is going through a lot, too. I feel for my family and friends.”
Through it all, Barb has yet to complain about the treatment from the ship’s crew, the federal government, or her new hosts at Dobbins Air Force Base.
“These people have been working 30 hours straight to take care of us,” she said. “We will be patient as they catch up. It will get better.”
Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow