Bloomington couple arrives under quarantine at Georgia Air Force Base

A nurse, respiratory therapist and a doctor, wearing hazmat suits, accompanied the group on the trip. The luggage, she said, is at least a day behind.

“We had to keep our masks on except when we ate or drank,” she said.

Upon arrival at the base, they had to fill out forms, including legal documents, indicating they understood they were required by the Center for Disease Control to be quarantined.

“Overall, everyone was super nice to us,” she added. “We did get the southern hospitality welcome from many natural disaster workers. It will be an adjustment, but we will just take it one day at a time.”

May has been using social media as a way to inform friends and family, as well as a way to entertain herself. A good laugh is always welcome, she said.

For instance, earlier this week, she and Jordan ordered a couple of beers, after learning they wouldn’t be leaving anytime soon. Two Coronas arrived.