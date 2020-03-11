Bloomington couple departs cruise ship after coronavirus quarantine

OAKLAND – A Bloomington couple will be headed to either Georgia or Texas later Wednesday, the first time in more than two weeks they will be away from a cruise ship where crew members and passengers tested positive for the coronavirus.

Jordan and Barb May woke Wednesday morning to find luggage tags outside of their stateroom door of the Grand Princess, a cruise ship docked in Oakland after at least 21 people tested positive for COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus. The luggage tags were a sign that the Mays were scheduled for disembarkment soon.

“Last night, the Captain said they moved more than 1,000 off,” Barb reported on her Facebook account. “He has been told the goal is to move everyone today.”

Neither May has shown symptoms of the virus, but will be checked by medical staff.

