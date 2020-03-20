Bloomington couple hopes to return home within a week after virus disrupts cruise

MARIETTA, Georgia — For Barb and Jordan May, the countdown is on.
After spending more than two weeks on board a cruise ship and more than a week and a half at an air reserve base in Georgia, the Bloomington residents are planning to return home Thursday.
“The 26th should be the day we get our release papers,” Barb May said Friday. “Then we are out of here!”
The couple was on board the Grand Princess, which left San Francisco for a trip to Hawaii. On the final leg of the trip, officials learned a California man who had been on the ship previously died of coronavirus. The ship went under quarantine March 5 and was anchored off the California shore for several days.
Eventually, the Mays were flown to Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta, Ga., and struggled with communication, lost luggage and food issues, particularly after first arriving. Then others from other states were allowed to go home, frustrating the couple.
“It’s hard to see other states getting their people back like Iowa, Oklahoma, Wisconsin, Kentucky and even Georgia,” she said. “I have pushed hard enough to get better communications and organization here and starting to see it. We needed core supplies and we are now getting them. Our accommodations aren’t the best but doable.”
May said they have had enough of travel issues and have no desire to be in another airport. So, assuming their test results come back negative for the virus, they plan to rent a car and drive to Illinois. Marietta is located near Atlanta.
“We hope the roads are open and they let us travel through to get home,” she said.
Friends and family followed the couple through Barb’s social media posts and she also reached out to state legislators and even the governor’s office for help. Earlier this week, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said he and his staff had made calls on behalf of the 51 Illinois residents lodged at the base, helping with issues such as getting their medication and other matters.
“It is very eye-opening on how hard it is to get factual information that can be trusted,” she said. “There are so many parties in this situation such as the Center for Disease Control, the Department of Health and Human Services, federal, state officials and different health departments. We also have Princess Cruises involved as well, as the on the ground service access teams.”
So far, none of the Illinois residents on the cruise have tested positive or shown symptoms for COVID-19.
“We had the pleasure of having a plastic wire shoved up our nose to our ear,” she said. “We haven’t received the results yet, but we are now just counting the days.”
