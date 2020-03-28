Bloomington cruise ship passengers glad to have 'freedom back'

Finally, after more confusion with transportation out of Marietta, the couple was able to leave Tuesday. They arrived home on Wednesday.

“I’m so glad to have my freedom back,” she said. “We are really glad to be back home.”

The couple is out of quarantine, but still taking precautions. They went to the grocery store on Thursday, but were cautious.

“We were very careful about what we touched and were careful about social distancing,” she said. “We have been through a lot already and didn’t want to go through getting the virus.”

On Friday, the couple traveled to Chicago to get their car out of the Park ‘N Fly lot, which it has sat for a month.

“They said they weren’t going to charge us for the extra time, but we thought we had better get it before things get worse,” she said.

Barb May kept in contact with family and friends through a variety of updates on social media. Her sister-in-law, Tish Jiles of Normal, said the updates meant a lot to those back home.