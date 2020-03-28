Bloomington cruise ship passengers glad to have 'freedom back'

BLOOMINGTON — After nearly a month away from home, Jordan and Barb May made it back to their Bloomington home to find drinks and food in the refrigerator, thanks to their daughter, and welcome-home signs plastered on the front door by friends and neighbors.
“It’s great to be home,” Barb May told The Pantagraph. “It feels like a dream, or really, more of a nightmare.”
The trip began fine. The couple flew from Chicago to San Francisco and boarded the Grand Princess for a two-week cruise, highlighted by a trip to the Hawaiian islands. On the final leg of the trip, however, word came in the form of a letter that a passenger on a previous cruise had tested positive for the coronavirus.
A thorough cleansing of the ship came first, and then a lockdown to their rooms. The ship docked off the coast of Oakland, then moved to a spot near the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco.
Following guidelines from the U.S. Centers of Disease Control, all guests stayed in their staterooms while tests on 45 crew members and guests were done. Guests received meal deliveries in their staterooms, and were given additional television and movie options. Guests from 54 countries were on the ship.
Of 3,553 people on board, 21 tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. Two of those were passengers.
“The Princess was absolutely great,” May said. “They know how to make major changes. They flipped that ship upside down in one night. They arranged for all of the flights and kept in touch with us. Unfortunately, the virus hit their ship, but they’ve done an outstanding job. They know how to deal with big crowds and how to get people fed.”
The Mays were among 51 Illinois residents transferred to Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta, Georgia.
“It was an emotional roller coaster, once we got to Dobbins,” she said. “There was no information. We didn’t know what was going on.”
There were some food issues in the beginning, too, and the Mays were frustrated when residents from other states were able to leave.
“State of Illinois officials wanted us to stay the full 14 days of quarantine,” she said. “I am a little bitter with the state of Illinois; however, state Rep. Tom Bennett (R-Gibson City) did call us every day and check in on us. He was fantastic and we appreciated his effort.”
Finally, after more confusion with transportation out of Marietta, the couple was able to leave Tuesday. They arrived home on Wednesday.
“I’m so glad to have my freedom back,” she said. “We are really glad to be back home.”
The couple is out of quarantine, but still taking precautions. They went to the grocery store on Thursday, but were cautious.
“We were very careful about what we touched and were careful about social distancing,” she said. “We have been through a lot already and didn’t want to go through getting the virus.”
On Friday, the couple traveled to Chicago to get their car out of the Park ‘N Fly lot, which it has sat for a month.
“They said they weren’t going to charge us for the extra time, but we thought we had better get it before things get worse,” she said.
Barb May kept in contact with family and friends through a variety of updates on social media. Her sister-in-law, Tish Jiles of Normal, said the updates meant a lot to those back home.
"Her posts were a great way to keep not only family, but friends, updated on what was going on," Jiles said. "I truly believe her posts helped get the word out about the conditions they were facing. I'm so glad to have them back home."
But if you thought that the Mays' travel days were over, you would be wrong.
“I would certainly go on a cruise again,” Barb May said. “Probably not right away, but I would do it again.”
Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.