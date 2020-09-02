 Skip to main content
Bloomington executive order revokes 'party bus' permit
BLOOMINGTON — City officials said an executive order issued Wednesday revoking the one city permit for an active "party bus," a measure aimed at limiting the spread of COVID-19. 

In a statement, Bloomington city leaders said the move would be in effect until Sept. 15, when it might be acted upon by the city council or extended by the city manager. 

The move is intended to limit people traveling from other communities to establishments where large crowds may gather and also to limit people being transported in vehicles in which social distancing cannot occur, officials said. 

Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty

