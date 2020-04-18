Bloomington Farmers' Market opens for business

In the week prior to each market, customers need to pre-order at http://downtownbloomington.org/farmers-market/. Those wishing to pay onsite will be available to do so using credit, debit, or LINK. The order site went live April 8.

“Just getting out of the house and doing anything feels good,” said shopper Lynn Ziegler of Bloomington.

Curbside pick-up took place on Lee Street along the back of the arena. On Saturday, the market's Facebook page offered a live-streamed session from musician Emily Hope.

“We are extremely pleased with the opportunity to continue to connect with our customers and provide them with local healthy food,” said farmer and long-time vendor Katie Bishop of PrairiErth Farms of Atlanta. “Our sales are up nearly 30% compared to the 2019 April farmers’ market, which is a testament to this community's love for their local farmers. This is a really big endeavor that the Bloomington farmers’ market leaders have chosen to take on and we applaud them for their hard work and vision.”