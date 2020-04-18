Bloomington Farmers' Market opens for business

BLOOMINGTON — Bob Stewart of Bloomington loves locally grown fruits and vegetables. When the coronavirus threat hit, among his first concerns was the Downtown Bloomington Farmers’ Market.
“I figured it would be canceled,” he said.
But local vendors and city leaders vowed to not let that happen. On Saturday, the market's outdoor season opened with a new look, abiding by the shelter-in-place and social distancing orders put into place a month ago.
“We really didn’t have a lot of time to get something in place,” said Melissa Hon, the city's economic development director. “But some great people working together made it happen.”
The market, in addition to its weekly summer schedule, features one indoor market per month from November through April at Grossinger Motors Arena. When the March market was canceled, vendors worried about how to get products to their customers and the effect on their businesses.
Immediately, preparation began for an online curbside pickup market, with 14 vendors participating in Saturday's program. Available products included vegetables, fruit, pork, beef, free-range poultry and eggs, flowers, plants, herbs, and more.
In the week prior to each market, customers need to pre-order at http://downtownbloomington.org/farmers-market/. Those wishing to pay onsite will be available to do so using credit, debit, or LINK. The order site went live April 8.
“Just getting out of the house and doing anything feels good,” said shopper Lynn Ziegler of Bloomington.
Curbside pick-up took place on Lee Street along the back of the arena. On Saturday, the market's Facebook page offered a live-streamed session from musician Emily Hope.
“We are extremely pleased with the opportunity to continue to connect with our customers and provide them with local healthy food,” said farmer and long-time vendor Katie Bishop of PrairiErth Farms of Atlanta. “Our sales are up nearly 30% compared to the 2019 April farmers’ market, which is a testament to this community's love for their local farmers. This is a really big endeavor that the Bloomington farmers’ market leaders have chosen to take on and we applaud them for their hard work and vision.”
Candice Hart, owner of Pollen & Pastry of Bloomington, said her sales doubled from last year’s April market and the curbside pickup means she's been able to keep an employee on full time.
“The decision of the Downtown Bloomington Farmers’ Market to go online and offer curbside pickup has been a total blessing for our company,” Hart said. “The community has really stepped up to support local businesses and we really appreciate the city for allowing the market to move forward with new and innovative methods of making a farmers market work during these times."
The idea is not necessarily new, Hon said.
“We had looked at doing something like this and as resources became available, we were waiting for the right time to roll something like this out,” she said. “With everything going on with COVID-19, this just became a great time to do it. We think this will make for a better experience for our vendors and our customers.”
The outdoor market will return in its original form when the shelter-in-place orders are lifted, Hon said.
Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.