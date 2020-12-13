Bloomington garage destroyed in Sunday morning fire

BLOOMINGTON — A garage was destroyed by fire Sunday morning in Bloomington.
The Bloomington Fire Department was called at about 7:40 a.m. to a residence on Empire Street between McLean Street and Evans Street. Crews found a garage fully engulfed.
“Multiple crews worked to extinguish the fire and protect the neighbor’s home from further damage,” a spokesman for the department said.
No injuries were reported and one family was displaced temporarily while utilities are managed.
Investigators are looking for a cause. A damage estimate was not available Sunday.
This story will be updated.
Kevin Barlow's most memorable stories of 2020
Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.