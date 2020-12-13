 Skip to main content
Bloomington garage destroyed in Sunday morning fire
BLOOMINGTON — A garage was destroyed by fire Sunday morning in Bloomington.

The Bloomington Fire Department was called at about 7:40 a.m. to a residence on Empire Street between McLean Street and Evans Street. Crews found a garage fully engulfed.

“Multiple crews worked to extinguish the fire and protect the neighbor’s home from further damage,” a spokesman for the department said.

No injuries were reported and one family was displaced temporarily while utilities are managed.

Investigators are looking for a cause. A damage estimate was not available Sunday.

This story will be updated.

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

