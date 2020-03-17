Bloomington Housing Authority shares new rules

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington Housing Authority offices are closed for routine in-person visits. In-person visits will be limited to reports of emergency service needs that cannot be made by phone; pre-arranged drop-off or pick-up of paperwork; pre-arranged meetings deemed critical or time-sensitive that cannot be conducted by phone.

No walk-in application interviews for public housing will be conducted. Modified application interviews will be conducted on a pre-arranged basis.

Payments and paperwork can be mailed or dropped off in the payment drop-box in the lobby of the Housing Authority’s main administrative office at 104 E. Wood St. The property management office at John Kane Homes, 1312 W. Monroe St., is closed, but paperwork can be placed in the mail slot on the office door.

Residents of Wood Hill Towers have been strongly urged to restrict visitors to caregivers and those who are providing essential services. Residents are also strongly urged to prohibit visitors under 18 years of age.

Restrictions also have been put into place for visitors and activities at the Irvin Apartments, independent housing for individuals with disabilities.

Requests for public housing work orders are being taken, but non-emergency work may be delayed. Maintenance staff is conducting extra cleaning and sanitizing of common areas at all housing sites.

