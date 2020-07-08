Bloomington Labor Day Parade canceled because of COVID-19

BLOOMINGTON — The 129-year-old Labor Day parade in Bloomington has been canceled this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The parade has always been the highlight of our year’s labor activities, an opportunity to salute the everyday working men and women who keep our community vibrant,” said Ronn Morehead, Bloomington & Normal Trades & Labor Assembly (AFL-CIO) president. “It was not an easy decision, but the last thing we want in the current health situation is to have large crowds gathering.”
The unions said they are exploring social media and other options to mark the holiday and give voice to workers’ concerns.
This year’s parade theme was to be “150 Years of Struggle: Your Right to Vote," highlighting the 150th anniversary of the 15th Amendment, which extended voting rights to African-American males in 1870, and passage of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote in 1920.
Labor Day became an official federal holiday in 1894, but Bloomington’s first Labor Day Parade was in 1891, after Illinois declared it a state holiday.The Bloomington parade tradition ended in 1927 and was revived again in 1977. Since 1977 it only missed one year, because of a severe thunderstorm.
It has become the community's largest parade, complete with heavy construction equipment, union members, marching bands, nonprofit organizations and politicians.
LOOK BACK: The Labor Day parade in Bloomington
