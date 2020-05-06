Bloomington library to offer curbside pickup starting next week

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington Public Library will offer curbside pickup starting next week and will have staff available to answer phone calls.
Beginning Tuesday, residents can pick up library items that have been placed on hold from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturdays.
To pick up materials, patrons should wait for a notification by phone or email that says the item is available and ready. Once at the library, those who drive should place a name placard that was brought from home on the inside of the vehicle’s windshield with the library cardholder’s name written in large letters. The last name should be written first.
Bloomington residents arriving on foot or by bicycle should go to the table farthest east for assistance. They will not need a name sign but will be required to wear a face covering and speak loudly to staffers from 6 feet away.
Library staff members will be available to answer the phones starting Tuesday as well, from 8 a.m. to noon and 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.
The circulation department can be reached at 309-828-6092, adult services at 309-828-6093 and children’s services at 309-828-6094.
Librarians can also be reached at reference@bloomingtonlibrary.org.
The book return drop boxes are open on the south side of the library. Any late fees incurred during the library’s closure will be waived.
These overdue items will become due seven days after the library can reopen.
The building remains closed and the bookmobile remains parked until further notice.
