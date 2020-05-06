Bloomington library to offer curbside pickup starting next week

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington Public Library will offer curbside pickup starting next week and will have staff available to answer phone calls.

Beginning Tuesday, residents can pick up library items that have been placed on hold from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturdays.

To pick up materials, patrons should wait for a notification by phone or email that says the item is available and ready. Once at the library, those who drive should place a name placard that was brought from home on the inside of the vehicle’s windshield with the library cardholder’s name written in large letters. The last name should be written first.

Bloomington residents arriving on foot or by bicycle should go to the table farthest east for assistance. They will not need a name sign but will be required to wear a face covering and speak loudly to staffers from 6 feet away.