Bloomington man named top volunteer for Salvation Army region

BLOOMINGTON – Chris Ayers of Bloomington has been named individual of the year for The Salvation Army's Central Territory, which stretches across Illinois and six other states. Ayers was one of five winners for the territory.

Two of the five winners represent the Heartland Division, headquartered in Peoria. The second Peoria winner was the division's women's auxiliary.

Ayers has been volunteered at The Salvation Army in Bloomington for more than 15 years and continues to serve dinner twice a month at the shelter. He also is involved with the Bloomington golf fundraiser each year and has been a member of the advisory board since 2015. "He gets involved with The Salvation Army in a lot of big ways, but it’s all the little things he does that makes such an impact," the Heartland Division said in a statement. "He’s one of those special volunteers who makes a difference for staff, clients and everyone he encounters.

The women’s auxiliary for Peoria received the Volunteer Organization of the Year award. It has served the Greater Peoria area for more than 74 years, and donated $1 million over the past 10 years. Twenty of the members represent more than 233 years of combined service.

The other Central awards were for Lifetime Service, Family of the Year, and Youth of the Year.