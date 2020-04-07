Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner signs proclamation to limit gatherings

BLOOMINGTON – Attendees of gatherings of 10 or more people anywhere in the Twin Cities now will be subject to a fine.
Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner officially signed a proclamation Tuesday giving police more authority to respond to violations of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s March 21 stay-at-home order. Normal Mayor Chris Koos signed a similar order on Saturday.
“We want Bloomington and Normal to be the same with this,” Renner said.
The orders reminds residents that gatherings of 10 people or more are prohibited and it requires people to remain at home, except for essential activities.
The governor’s has been extended through April 30. The local proclamations run parallel to the state order.
Some gatherings have already been reported, said Bloomington Police Department spokesman John Fermon.
“We have had 75 calls for service for social distancing,” he told The Pantagraph on Monday. “I have had about 15 to 20 complaints via email/Facebook since the stay-at-home order went into effect.”
Normal’s order went into effect Saturday and Police Chief Rick Bleichner said there have been few issues since.
“Before that, we had several calls about social distancing gatherings and stuff and we have been able to approach those in a positive way and gain compliance,” he said. “Since the order was issued, we haven’t had any situations where we had to take any enforcement action or issue any tickets.”
Officials with the McLean County Health Department say gatherings of 10 or more remains a risk, but can’t confirm if any of the local cases are a result of such gatherings. Officials investigate the source of each case.
“That isn’t done with just a single phone call, and often it is multiple phone calls, so I can’t say that any of the cases have been as a result of a large gathering,” said Melissa Graven, county health department communicable disease supervisor. “At this point, we haven’t heard of any cases being attributed to a large gathering.”
Bleichner said police will continue to keep their eyes open for gatherings, believing that his department will continue to receive complaints.
“It’s probably coming,” he said. “We have a few more days of warm weather and then it will be cold again. When temperatures are in the 40s with potential rain, that zaps a lot of people’s desire to go out and sit around. But the longer this goes on and when it gets warmer, we may see more issues.”
