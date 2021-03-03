Bloomington museum plans COVID-19 remembrance vigil for March 12

BLOOMINGTON — A “remembrance event” to reflect on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the lives lost in McLean County in the past year will take place at 5 p.m. Friday, March 12, outside the McLean County Museum of History.
Because of limitations on gatherings, the museum is encouraging people to watch the ceremony on the McLean County Museum of History Facebook page, where it will be livestreamed.
As part of the remembrance, white flags will be placed on the museum’s lawn to represent each of the more than 170 residents of McLean County who have died because of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The first death in the county was reported March 22.
“When you hear a number, you kind of become desensitized. … Until you see a visualization of what that really is, it doesn’t sink in,” said Candace Summers, the museum’s director of community education.
The flags will be placed on the lawn the afternoon of the event and remain through the weekend, she said.
In addition, the museum is collecting non-perishable food items for the Immigration Project to help families in need in McLean County. A table with boxes for food donations will be set up at 4 p.m. the day of the event until it concludes about 5:40 p.m., said Summers.
The program will include remarks from representatives of the museum, the McLean County Interfaith Alliance and the McLean County Health Department.
Kathleen Kirk will read a poem. Kendal Miles will sing “God Bless America” and the BCAI School of Arts will perform “I Am Light” by India.Arie.
The brief ceremony also will include a moment of silence to acknowledge the 170 McLean County residents who have died because of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
Residents also can mark the anniversary by taking part in the ongoing "COVID-19: McLean County Experience" history project and the #12MonthsIn6Words project. More information on these projects and how to participate can be found on the museum’s website at mchistory.org/collecting-covid-19.php .
The event and projects are being done in partnership with the museum, Not In Our Town, Illinois State University, Illinois Wesleyan University and Heartland Community College.
