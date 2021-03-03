Bloomington museum plans COVID-19 remembrance vigil for March 12

BLOOMINGTON — A “remembrance event” to reflect on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the lives lost in McLean County in the past year will take place at 5 p.m. Friday, March 12, outside the McLean County Museum of History.

Because of limitations on gatherings, the museum is encouraging people to watch the ceremony on the McLean County Museum of History Facebook page, where it will be livestreamed.

As part of the remembrance, white flags will be placed on the museum’s lawn to represent each of the more than 170 residents of McLean County who have died because of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The first death in the county was reported March 22.

“When you hear a number, you kind of become desensitized. … Until you see a visualization of what that really is, it doesn’t sink in,” said Candace Summers, the museum’s director of community education.