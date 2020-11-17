Bloomington native partners local Jule Foundation with Usher’s national youth program

BLOOMINGTON — Usher, the pop and R&B singer with roots in Atlanta, Dallas and eastern Tennessee, has extended his influence into Bloomington-Normal, partnering with the Jule Foundation to help support students in this community.
An old family friendship helped connect the Jule Foundation with the Disruptivator Club, an extension of Usher’s New Look Foundation that has been serving students in Atlanta and New York for more than 20 years.
“It’s really about relationship building and that relationship with Usher’s uncle has been since I was a kid and not even knowing that it was going to lead to this,” said Andre Hursey, Bloomington native and founder of the Jule Foundation.
He has known Usher’s uncle, William O’Neal, since he was principal while Hursey was a student at Bloomington High School, and Hursey said they’ve been like family, keeping in touch ever since.
O'Neal offered to help Hursey connect with New Look. "He said ‘I think what you guys are doing is wonderful; would you be interested?’” Hursey said recalling their conversation over the summer. “Who wouldn’t be interested? If it’s about these kids and their future, absolutely.”
Since the COVID-19 pandemic pushed programming online, the Disruptivator Club has expanded and welcomed in students from across the country.
“With transiting to a virtual model for our core students in Atlanta and New York, that opened up the opportunity for us to service students virtually across the nation,” said Kamera Cobb, the national program coordinator at Usher’s New Look Foundation who oversees the Disruptivator Club. “The core of what we do is provide resources for our students, helping them to identify their passions and talents and aligning that with education and career opportunities.”
And that work and mission aligned perfectly with Jule, Cobb said.
“We’re excited to partner with the Jule Foundation because they really have a similar mission to us in that we want to provide opportunities, access, resources and wonderful experiences for our students and really transform their lives and their outlook,” she said.
Jade Lamar Hursey, Jule’s co-founder who takes the lead on coordinating program collaborations, said with the mission statement of “serving and assisting our youth to realize their potential and become successful adults,” part of their focus is to expose their students to new opportunities and experiences outside of Bloomington-Normal.
The Jule Foundation works with local junior high and high school students, providing mentoring and tutoring. Before the pandemic, Jule students were also able to attend enrichment trips to universities and museums.
“We also partner with other nonprofit programs as well that can help extend that knowledge base and exposure for our children, hence why this was a perfect opportunity to align with the Disruptivator Club,” Lamar Hursey said.
The Disruptivator Club holds two virtual sessions every month focusing on topics such as financial literacy, mental health awareness, self-care, career exploration and “spark exploration — which is just our word for their passion or talent,” Cobb said.
Hursey said working with the local kids for the last four years has been a blessing for him and he’s grateful to know he’s made a difference for them and their families.
“With us, once it stopped being about the kids the Jule Foundation would no longer exist. That’s why we continue to be blessed in the way we have been, and we’re so looking forward to this partnership,” he said.
“When you’re doing the work and the work is truly about these kids, God will bless you in ways that you wouldn’t even think.”
While the partnership will launch virtually, Cobb said the goal is to give local programs the tools to facilitate their own Disruptivator Club sessions once they can meet in person, with the same support, curriculum, lesson plans and access to the foundation.
Quarterly virtual sessions will also bring Bloomington-Normal students into larger discussions based on topics that arise from current events and trends.
Hursey said these programs are important to give students guidance and to show the folks care.
“It takes a village and I’m just glad the Jule Foundation and the New Look Foundation are a part of that village," he said.
