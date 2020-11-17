Bloomington native partners local Jule Foundation with Usher’s national youth program

The Jule Foundation works with local junior high and high school students, providing mentoring and tutoring. Before the pandemic, Jule students were also able to attend enrichment trips to universities and museums.

“We also partner with other nonprofit programs as well that can help extend that knowledge base and exposure for our children, hence why this was a perfect opportunity to align with the Disruptivator Club,” Lamar Hursey said.

The Disruptivator Club holds two virtual sessions every month focusing on topics such as financial literacy, mental health awareness, self-care, career exploration and “spark exploration — which is just our word for their passion or talent,” Cobb said.

Hursey said working with the local kids for the last four years has been a blessing for him and he’s grateful to know he’s made a difference for them and their families.

“With us, once it stopped being about the kids the Jule Foundation would no longer exist. That’s why we continue to be blessed in the way we have been, and we’re so looking forward to this partnership,” he said.

“When you’re doing the work and the work is truly about these kids, God will bless you in ways that you wouldn’t even think.”