Bloomington native retires from Marine Corps

BLOOMINGTON — U.S. Marine Corps Master Gunnery Sgt. Daniel Brennan retired Aug. 31, 2020 after 27½ years of active duty service.
Brennan was born and raised in Bloomington and graduated from Bloomington High School in 1992. He joined the Marine Corps in April 1993. During his military career he was stationed in California, North Carolina, Oklahoma and Texas. He traveled to 20 countries, including two tours to Iraq in support of the Global War on Terror, a deployment for six months to Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom, and other deployments including Kosovo, Israel, Mongolia, Morocco and Germany. His dedicated service included leadership as an instructor in artillery at Fort Sill and serving the last seven years as a regiment operations chief.
Brennan’s personal decorations include the Legion of Merit, Meritorious Service Medal X2 award, Navy/Marine Corps Commendation Medal X3, and Navy/Marine Corps Achievement Medal X3. He received the Ancient Order of Saint Barbara in June 2016.
The family had a small dinner celebration in his honor in late August in Bloomington after a large celebration planned in Dallas was cancelled due to coronavirus restrictions.
He completed his bachelor of arts degree while in the Marine Corps and will pursue master’s degree at the University of North Texas beginning in December.
Brennan lives with his wife, Angela, and their children in Carrollton, Texas, near Dallas. His parents are Jim and Lois Brennan of Bloomington and his parents-in-law are Tim and Margie Simmons of Bloomington.
