Bloomington native retires from Marine Corps

Brennan was born and raised in Bloomington and graduated from Bloomington High School in 1992. He joined the Marine Corps in April 1993. During his military career he was stationed in California, North Carolina, Oklahoma and Texas. He traveled to 20 countries, including two tours to Iraq in support of the Global War on Terror, a deployment for six months to Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom, and other deployments including Kosovo, Israel, Mongolia, Morocco and Germany. His dedicated service included leadership as an instructor in artillery at Fort Sill and serving the last seven years as a regiment operations chief.