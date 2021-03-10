Bloomington, Normal among central Illinois recipients of federal housing grants

“Everyone deserves a safe and affordable place to call home,” Durbin said in a statement. “These federal programs are critically important to addressing homelessness and housing insecurity throughout Central Illinois, especially at a time when so many are facing economic hardship as a result of COVID-19.”

The CDBG program distributes annual grants to states and local governments, attempting to provide housing and expand economic opportunities for low-to moderate-income people.

“Children and families in need across Central Illinois rely on programs like these — especially during this public health and economic crisis — to help improve housing conditions and reduce homelessness,” Duckworth said.

Of the 10 central Illinois municipalities to receive funding, Peoria is allotted the most with nearly $1.9 million.

