Bloomington, Normal among central Illinois recipients of federal housing grants

BLOOMINGTON – Ten central Illinois communities will receive a combined $11 million in federal grants for housing and homeless assistance.
Bloomington is allocated $547,296 and Normal will receive $441,690 in Community Development Block Grants from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Illinois U.S. Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth announced the central Illinois grant recipients Wednesday.
“Everyone deserves a safe and affordable place to call home,” Durbin said in a statement. “These federal programs are critically important to addressing homelessness and housing insecurity throughout Central Illinois, especially at a time when so many are facing economic hardship as a result of COVID-19.”
The CDBG program distributes annual grants to states and local governments, attempting to provide housing and expand economic opportunities for low-to moderate-income people.
“Children and families in need across Central Illinois rely on programs like these — especially during this public health and economic crisis — to help improve housing conditions and reduce homelessness,” Duckworth said.
Of the 10 central Illinois municipalities to receive funding, Peoria is allotted the most with nearly $1.9 million.