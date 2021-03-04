Bloomington-Normal Area Home Builders Association takes annual home show online this year

BLOOMINGTON — Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Bloomington-Normal Area Home Builders Association will host its annual home show in a virtual format this year starting Friday.

Instead of an in-person event at the Interstate Center in Bloomington, HOMESHOW 2021 will feature vendors on the BNAHBA's website, www.bnhomebuilders.com .

The information will be available online until the next in-person show can be held. The BNAHBA hopes to have a smaller in-person show in October, depending on COVID-19 restrictions at that time.