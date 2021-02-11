Bloomington-Normal Association for Women in Communications names award nominees

BLOOMINGTON — Several women have been nominated for awards from the Bloomington-Normal chapter of the Association for Women in Communications. The awards ceremony will be Feb. 25.

Camille Rodriguez, McLean County administrator, will be the keynote speaker for the event which will go live at 6 p.m. Feb. 25. The event is free to watch, but pre-registration is required to get the link. Winners will be announced in three categories: the Outstanding Woman in Communications, the Innovation Award and the Crystal Award. More information is at awcbn.org/crystalawards.

Nominees for Outstanding Woman in Communications are Julia Perez, director of communications for Bloomington Public Schools, and Archana Shekara, associate professor of graphic design/creative director of design streak at Illinois State University, Wonsook Kim School of Art.

Innovation Award nominees are Tiffani Jackson, a journalism major at Illinois State University; Frances Maddox, State Farm and YWCA board; and Lyndsie Schlink, senior photographer at Illinois State University.

Nominees for the Crystal Award include Rachel Kobus and Elizabeth Chupp, both with Illinois State University, and Ashlee Sang of Ashlee Sang Consulting. The AWC student scholarship award also will be announced.

