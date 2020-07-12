Bloomington-Normal Black Lives Matter group braces for more work ahead

“This group is inevitably going to get smaller as we keep going, so use today to ask yourself why you are here and commit to being with us in this months-long, years-long fight,” she said.

Attendees were divided into workshop groups during the middle portion of the meeting to discuss ongoing problems and strategies for the future.

“I was here last time and I am more determined than ever to fight for the rights of others,” said Melissa Potter of Bloomington. “I am encouraged by the enthusiasm of everyone here, but wish we had more people to join the fight.”

Ky Ajayi, a member of the local BLM chapter, reminded the audience of the five key demands the local group has made. He also criticized remarks made by Bloomington Council Alderwoman Joni Painter, who has said that she supported the racial justice movement but didn't appreciate the group "demanding" change.