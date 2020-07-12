Bloomington-Normal Black Lives Matter group braces for more work ahead

BLOOMINGTON — As the first speaker in Sunday night’s Black Lives Matter public meeting at Miller Park in Bloomington, Radiance Campbell told a crowd of about 100 people that the fight for equality was just beginning.
She referred back to a June 7 Black Lives Matter meeting at the park where an estimated 600 people were in attendance.
“We started discussing our dreams for what we wanted our community to look like in the coming years,” she said. “On Juneteenth, we released those dreams in the form of our local demands for Bloomington, Normal and McLean County.
“So that’s all then right? Well, not quite. It is going to take a little bit more to get them implemented.”
The purpose of the Sunday evening meeting was to strategize and begin putting in the work to develop those dreams into reality, she added.
“This isn’t one march; it is a movement,” she said.
It was the second of three public meetings scheduled by BLM at Miller Park and Campbell said she wasn’t discouraged by the smaller crowd.
“This group is inevitably going to get smaller as we keep going, so use today to ask yourself why you are here and commit to being with us in this months-long, years-long fight,” she said.
Attendees were divided into workshop groups during the middle portion of the meeting to discuss ongoing problems and strategies for the future.
“I was here last time and I am more determined than ever to fight for the rights of others,” said Melissa Potter of Bloomington. “I am encouraged by the enthusiasm of everyone here, but wish we had more people to join the fight.”
Ky Ajayi, a member of the local BLM chapter, reminded the audience of the five key demands the local group has made. He also criticized remarks made by Bloomington Council Alderwoman Joni Painter, who has said that she supported the racial justice movement but didn't appreciate the group "demanding" change.
“Can’t we ask more nicely to get things done?” he asked. “In 1619, 20 enslaved Africans landed in Virginia. That was 401 years ago. Between then and now, we have been asking nicely. We have been marching. We have been protesting. And here we are in 2020 and we still haven’t received the basic respect and recognition as human beings.”
Ajayi said "defunding the police," one of the group's demands and a concept supported by protest groups around the country, would really mean directing funds to other social service agencies to help with matters that don’t require legal intervention.
“We are asking the police go to do jobs that go beyond their scope of work,” he said.
Other demands include investing in initiatives to ensure the success of Black people, take police out of the schools, reduce or cut bail for those who are incarcerated for less serious crimes and expand access to voters.
The next meeting is scheduled for Aug. 2.
How much do Central Illinois city managers earn?
Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.