Bloomington-Normal Branch of the NAACP names Youth Council leadership

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington-Normal Branch of the NAACP has created a new advisory board of young people.

"This is the first time in history of the local branch's 103 years that we have chartered a Youth Council. Our young people are actively engaged in racial and social justice activities, so the timing was most opportune," said President Linda Foster, in a statement.

The mission of the NAACP Youth Council is to inform the community about racial and social justice issues as well as to advance the education, economic, social and political status of African Americans, and other minorities.

"I am pleased that we have 38 dynamic and dedicated young people who are part of the Bloomington-Normal Youth Council. We will focus on racial justice, as well as leadership and community service projects to help fill voids for the under-served and ostracized," said Youth Council President Bradley Ross Jackson.

Elected to leadership positions are:

Bradley Ross Jackson, president

Kamille Harvey, first vice president

Myles Manns, second vice president

Sydney Stewart, third vice president

Karcin Roth, treasurer

Miles Roth, assistant treasurer

Sitota Rogal, secretary

Isaiah Martin, assistant secretary

Installation ceremonies are at noon Aug. 7 at the McLean County Museum of History.

