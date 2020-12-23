Bloomington-Normal businesses hit hard by COVID-19 rules in 2020

BLOOMINGTON — The COVID-19 pandemic took its toll on the health of the economy as well as the health of individuals.

The year 2020 will be remembered for outdoor dining, directional arrows in shopping aisles and signs reminding people to wear masks while in stores.

From Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s stay-at-home order issued March 20 that closed all except “essential businesses” for about two months, to other restrictions on gatherings and business operations, Illinoisans were forced to adapt. That made things tough for businesses and their employees, many of whom lost their jobs.

Illinois’ unemployment rate dropped half a percentage point in November to 6.9%, but that is still well above the 3.7% unemployment rate in November 2019 and it exceeds the national average of 6.7% in November.

