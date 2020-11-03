Bloomington-Normal civil rights groups ask for calm, following election results

BLOOMINGTON — Local civil rights organizations issued a statement Tuesday, calling for calm, community support during the vote count and after.
African American Ministerial Alliance, Black Lives Matter Bloomington-Normal, Bloomington-Normal Democratic Socialists of America, Bloomington Normal NAACP, Illinois People’s Action, Immigration Project, ONE People’s Campaign issued a statement calling for the community to stay safe and healthy at home and warned that the winners may not be known immediately.
“American democracy has been easy for many of us because of privilege and power,” said Don Carlson, executive director of Illinois People’s Action. “But we would be naïve not to recognize that full participation in democracy is a challenge to many others. None of us will be truly empowered citizens until all of us are. We must respect democracy and make sure all votes are counted, no matter how long it takes.”
One word came to mind when Stephen Hopkins was describing his excitement to work with his 16-year-old granddaughter, Maddie, as an election judge on Tuesday.
"Black people in America have the most at stake in this election,” said Olivia Butts organizer with Black Lives Matter Bloomington-Normal. “After a summer of uprising, we are reminded of the sacrifice that our people and our movements have made to continue to move America forward. Throughout the country, it is our votes that are being suppressed, it is our community hit worst by COVID-19, and it is our lives being threatened by calls for racist, right-wing violence. We demand that every vote be counted, and call on our supporters to show their solidarity by offering care, and to reject reactive instigations that bring further harm to us in favor of strategic tactics that honor the health and well-being of Black lives."
Louis Goseland, public relations officer for the Bloomington-Normal Democratic Socialists of America, also urged patience.
“This is a call for solidarity, not passivity,” he said. “It is an attempt to keep our community safe and healthy, to be connected to reliable information and community support, and to prepare for effective and organized action and involvement over reactive and dangerous instigation.”
The groups also collaborated to issue a joint post-election statement.
“Every eligible voter should have their voice heard and their vote counted. It is going to take longer to count the votes and verify a winner in this year’s election — and that’s okay. Due to Covid-19 and health concerns, more people will be voting absentee than ever before.
“We understand the frustration. We also know some will want to take to the streets to protest. Our organizations are asking our members, friends and allies to stay home, for the time being, given our community’s spike in Covid-19 and the very real threat of violent extremism.
“There will be voices that share misinformation and will attempt to be divisive – don’t listen to them. Now is the time to be strong and have faith in democracy. Take direction and information from organizations that you know and trust, and be ready for the call to provide meaningful, organized support and action informed by local needs, accurate information, and intentional strategy.”
“Protect yourself, your family and the community we all share. Stay connected with your local justice community, and stay current with reliable, up-to-date information.”
The groups announced three upcoming events. They include:
BloNo Post Election Dailies
Every evening at 8 p.m. starting on Wednesday. Co-hosted by Bloomington Ward 6 Alderwoman Jenn Carrillo, Black Lives Matter Bloomington-Normal, Bloomington-Normal DSA, Just BloNo, ONE People’s Campaign.
Visit tinyurl.com/blonodailies
Interfaith Prayer Vigil
6 p.m. Wednesday
Post-Election Day Community Restoration Listening Circle
4:30 p.m. Monday facilitated by Rev. Brigitte Black of Wayman AME Church.
