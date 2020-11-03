Bloomington-Normal civil rights groups ask for calm, following election results

BLOOMINGTON — Local civil rights organizations issued a statement Tuesday, calling for calm, community support during the vote count and after.

African American Ministerial Alliance, Black Lives Matter Bloomington-Normal, Bloomington-Normal Democratic Socialists of America, Bloomington Normal NAACP, Illinois People’s Action, Immigration Project, ONE People’s Campaign issued a statement calling for the community to stay safe and healthy at home and warned that the winners may not be known immediately.

“American democracy has been easy for many of us because of privilege and power,” said Don Carlson, executive director of Illinois People’s Action. “But we would be naïve not to recognize that full participation in democracy is a challenge to many others. None of us will be truly empowered citizens until all of us are. We must respect democracy and make sure all votes are counted, no matter how long it takes.”