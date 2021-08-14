Bloomington-Normal craft group fills knitting needs for charities

BLOOMINGTON — Some crafters say knitting and crocheting can be a relaxing hobby — until you run into a big snarl of tangled yarn.

“Yarn vomit,” described Nancy Anderson of Normal, “or, yarn barf.”

She was among seven others who gathered Saturday morning at the David Davis Mansion in Bloomington to knit or crochet items for donation to local pet shelters.

Candace Summers with the McLean County Museum of History started organizing "knit-in" meetings in 2012 as a way for crocheters and knitters to help fulfill needs for different groups. Originally, they met under the dome in the museum, but have moved to different venues during the pandemic.

She added people are still welcome to attend to work on personal projects.

“I was inspired by the WWII Museum in New Orleans because they do a knit-in to make scarves for veterans,” Summers said. That was the first event for the local group, too.

“It just kind of went from there,” she said. “OK, who else can we knit for?

“So we made baby hats for the hospitals. We made scarves and hats for homeless shelters in town.”

At first, Summers said, they gave pet blankets to Comfort for Critters, and for the next two years, their blankets were taken to the Humane Society of Central Illinois, and later to the My Loveable Angels animal shelter.

Summers said they've also made baby blankets for Project Linus, which serves children in times of crisis.

“Who doesn’t have their Linus, whether it’s a stuffed animal or a blanket,” Summers asked.

They also string together soap sacks for the homeless shelters — that’s a washcloth wrapped around a bar a soap, she said.

“When the Washington tornado hit, we sent a whole bunch of items over there,” Summers said.

“Everyone is always extremely grateful to get these items,” she later added.

But when the pandemic started, she said, some organizations stopped accepting items because people knew so little about COVID-19 and how it was spread.

“I’ve always found a home for the things that were made,” Summers said.

“The hospitals, when they get the baby hats, they wash them, they clean them, they dry them, and then they package them individually in baggies.”

When crocheting or knitting for charities, the bunch also needs to carefully choose the right kinds of yarn.

“It’s key, when you’re making things to donate, that it’s washable and dry-able,” said Anderson. She added there’s a specific charity that takes hat-liners for troopers on the front lines.

“Now those have to be wool, because they cannot be made of synthetic fibers, because that could melt if they get hit with shrapnel, or gunfire or anything," she said.

Anderson said she loves crocheting because she likes making new things and seeing how they turn out.

“You have this ball of yarn, you have this book, or you have needles and then all of a sudden, you have a thing that was never there before,” Anderson said. “And so it’s really fun to be able to follow a pattern, and it looks like that when you’re done with it.

“And then, you can give it to someone, and maybe they’ll enjoy it.”

She added there are many creative people who come up with their own crafting designs and sell them.

“People have been knitting for thousands of years — what could be new? Then they can come up with a new pattern that’s just gorgeous.”

