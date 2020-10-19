Bloomington-Normal domestic violence response services continue, despite COVID

BLOOMINGTON — Officials with two organizations that work with McLean County survivors of domestic violence say services are continuing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We are still here, providing therapy to children and non-offending parents," said Jeannie Higdon, Children's Home & Aid family support program manager. "And our Crisis Nursery and Family Visitation Center remain open."
Said Senna Adjabeng, associate executive director and director of the Countering Domestic Violence program at Mid Central Community Action: "During the pandemic, we're still open. Our resources and services remain available."
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and MCCA and Children's Home & Aid want to increase awareness even though some traditional awareness-raising events aren't happening this year because of concern over the spread of COVID-19.
For example, the traditional Domestic Violence Awareness Rally outside the McLean County Museum of History isn't happening this year and the annual Survivors' Candle Light Vigil happened virtually on Thursday night.
Among programs that are happening:
- A Children's Home & Aid webinar, "Understanding Domestic Violence," is at noon Friday on Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/99074959559.
- An MCCA webinar, "Trauma Informed Court Practices," is noon Oct. 29. Register at https://tinyurl.com/tipcw.
- At Children's Home & Aid, a purple ribbon brunch and safety fair have been replaced by a "grab-and-go" on Tuesday afternoon when agency families may come there to pick up a gift bag that includes a first-aid kit and goodies, Higdon said.
- Children's Home & Aid has distributed ribbons with tips cards about how to keep children safe and an art exhibit featuring works by local children is on the agency's Facebook page, Higdon said.
- Whatever It Takes Virtual Bike or Run, to benefit the Crisis Nursery, is taking place throughout October. People may register at www.childrenshomeandaid.org/event/virtual-bike-or-run.
During the fiscal year that ended June 30, 4,052 calls were made to the CDV hotline, compared with 4,181 the year before, Adjabeng said.
The number of people served in the CDV program was 650, compared with 757 the year before.
Victims assisted in filing orders or protection decreased from 288 to 271, Adjabeng said. Neville House sheltered 82 adults and children, compared with 156 the year before.
The numbers decreased because, during the first couple of months of shelter in place after COVID hit Central Illinois, some people thought incorrectly that the services had been suspended, Adjabeng said.
"The numbers picked up when people realized we were still providing services," Adjabeng said.
