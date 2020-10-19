Bloomington-Normal domestic violence response services continue, despite COVID

BLOOMINGTON — Officials with two organizations that work with McLean County survivors of domestic violence say services are continuing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are still here, providing therapy to children and non-offending parents," said Jeannie Higdon, Children's Home & Aid family support program manager. "And our Crisis Nursery and Family Visitation Center remain open."

Said Senna Adjabeng, associate executive director and director of the Countering Domestic Violence program at Mid Central Community Action: "During the pandemic, we're still open. Our resources and services remain available."

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and MCCA and Children's Home & Aid want to increase awareness even though some traditional awareness-raising events aren't happening this year because of concern over the spread of COVID-19.