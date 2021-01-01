Bloomington-Normal has icy start to '21

BLOOMINGTON — A New Year’s Day ice storm dropped more than 0.25 of an inch of ice on much of Central Illinois Friday.
“Most of the reports we have received verified ice of one-quarter inch to three-tenths of an inch,” said Alex Erwin, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Lincoln.
First responders were called to numerous traffic crashes starting early Friday morning. Roads remained slick throughout most of Friday afternoon, until the temperatures climbed above freezing and the ice melted.
“It seems like overall, road conditions have been in pretty good shape, considering,” Erwin said. “Our pavement temperatures were just warm enough to help keep things from getting too icy with this one, which is good.”
The NWS reported 0.3 of an inch of ice in Bloomington and Downs, and 0.25 of an inch of ice in Lincoln. Chris Geelhart, a meteorologist with the NWS in Lincoln, measured an average of 0.25 of an inch of ice accretion on the tree in his front yard at 9:40 a.m. Friday, 2 miles northwest of Shirley.
McLean, DeWitt, Logan, Woodford, Tazewell, Cass, Mason, Menard, Morgan, Sangamon and Scott counties were included in the ice storm warning area, which expired at 6 p.m. Friday.
“It can be difficult to predict ice storms because small differences in the temperature profile at the surface can make a difference in how much ice we see,” Erwin said. “But with this storm, we felt pretty comfortable leading up to the event because we had pretty good model agreement on this one.”
Erwin said temperatures will be around 32 degrees Saturday, but an inch or two of snow is possible Saturday night.
Power outages were reported throughout Central Illinois. Ameren Illinois reported more than 9,000 customers during the peak of the storm Friday. Corn Belt Energy had a high of about 3,000 Friday afternoon. Counties that reported power outages included McLean, Logan, DeWitt, Tazewell, Woodford, Livingston, Macon and Ford counties.
Ameren Illinois activated its Emergency Operations Center to coordinate restoration of power outages. Crews reported some pole damage, with many of the outages caused by falling tree limbs that are impacting wires in residential neighborhoods.
"Damage caused by ice and wind is particularly challenging to repair," said David Wakeman, Ameren Illinois Senior Vice President of Operations and Technical Services. "We have all available resources on the ground and working to quickly and safely restore outages from this winter weather event."
Because of the holiday, most Central Illinois residents were off work and few events were scheduled.
One flight, the American Airlines Flight 2998 to Dallas-Ft. Worth scheduled to leave at 3:30 p.m. from the Central Illinois Regional Airport in Bloomington was cancelled. An American Airlines Flight 3056 to Dallas-Ft. Worth was delayed 36 minutes Friday morning, but left at 9:50 a.m. Delta Flight 5140 to Atlanta was scheduled to leave at 6 a.m., but was delayed until 10:30 a.m.
Due to the ice storm the Town of Normal did not collect household garbage and recycling on Friday. This route will be collected on Saturday, but no bulky waste or brush will be collected on Saturday. These items will be collected the following week on the regular collection day.
The 48th Annual Snowbird Open event in Bloomington has been postponed and rescheduled for Sunday. All other event details remain the same. This year’s event will be held at Prairie Vista Golf Course in Bloomington.
Tee times begin at 9 a.m. and go until noon. Carts will likely not be available due to course conditions. The course and clubhouse will remain closed until the event on Sunday.
There have been other major weather events on New Years Day. A major winter storm paralyzed much of the region, during the first few days of 1999. Snow began falling across portions of Central Illinois before noon on New Year’s Day, and continued at moderate to heavy rates for most of the following 24-hour period. Areas from Charleston southward also saw the snow mixed with rain or freezing rain at times.
Once the snow ended, high winds developed, causing severe blowing and drifting snow and dangerous wind chills. The heaviest snow band extended from near Quincy, to Virginia, then through the Peoria and Bloomington areas to Champaign, where 14 or more inches of snow were common. The weight of the heavy snow caused many roofs and porches to collapse, causing one death and one injury.
