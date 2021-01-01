Bloomington-Normal has icy start to '21

Because of the holiday, most Central Illinois residents were off work and few events were scheduled.

One flight, the American Airlines Flight 2998 to Dallas-Ft. Worth scheduled to leave at 3:30 p.m. from the Central Illinois Regional Airport in Bloomington was cancelled. An American Airlines Flight 3056 to Dallas-Ft. Worth was delayed 36 minutes Friday morning, but left at 9:50 a.m. Delta Flight 5140 to Atlanta was scheduled to leave at 6 a.m., but was delayed until 10:30 a.m.

Due to the ice storm the Town of Normal did not collect household garbage and recycling on Friday. This route will be collected on Saturday, but no bulky waste or brush will be collected on Saturday. These items will be collected the following week on the regular collection day.

The 48th Annual Snowbird Open event in Bloomington has been postponed and rescheduled for Sunday. All other event details remain the same. This year’s event will be held at Prairie Vista Golf Course in Bloomington.

Tee times begin at 9 a.m. and go until noon. Carts will likely not be available due to course conditions. The course and clubhouse will remain closed until the event on Sunday.