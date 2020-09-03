Bloomington-Normal hospitals: we're ready for COVID-19 increase

BLOOMINGTON — Six more McLean County residents are hospitalized with COVID-19 — three in an intensive care unit — bringing to nine the number of county residents hospitalized with the novel virus, the county health department reported Wednesday.
Representatives of both Bloomington-Normal hospitals told The Pantagraph that they have sufficient supplies and staffing for now to handle the increase in patients.
McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight also reported 158 new COVID cases in the county on Wednesday. That means 594 people have been diagnosed with the virus this week and 1,996 since March 19.
"As we see an increase in hospitalizations, it is important to remember that even young healthy individuals can have complications from the virus and some may even need to be hospitalized," McKnight said. McLean County has seen more than 750 new confirmed COVID cases in the last seven days, she said.
The age range with the highest number of COVID cases in McLean County are people in their 20s, followed by 19-year-olds. McKnight said the hospitalized people range in age from people in their 20s to those in their 80s. Illinois State University spokesman Eric Jome said the university, while offering COVID testing on campus, is not tracking hospitalizations.
Hospitals prepared
Lynn Fulton, president of OSF HealthCare St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington, and Dr. James Nevin, chief medical officer for Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal and Carle Eureka Hospital in Eureka, said the hospitals have sufficient equipment and staffing to handle the increased hospitalizations.
"Our hospitals treat patients with a variety of infectious diseases on a daily basis and are prepared for a rise in hospitalizations should that occur," Nevin said. "Currently, we have sufficient supplies, equipment and staff available but that can quickly change. We meet regularly to monitor the situation and work through our plans to be as prepared as possible."
Fulton said OSF HealthCare has an emergency operations plan for each hospital that contains a surge plan.
"These plans allow us to increase our general and/or ICU (intensive care unit) beds as needed. According to our modeling and projections, we are well suited to navigate surge needs in our communities with regard to clinician support and bed capacity," Fulton said. "In addition, our OSF hospitals and ambulatory practices work together in the event of a surge so that we can support the increased need."
Though St. Joseph can handle 25% more than its current beds, "the question for all hospitals and health care providers is, will we have enough staffing?" Fulton said. "Our team is not immune to COVID-19, so as the community experiences more illness, so does our team."
Testing continues
In addition to the nine people hospitalized in McLean County, the health department reported 828 people are in home isolation (25 more than on Tuesday); 1,143 have recovered (127 more than on Tuesday); and 16 have died. The most recent COVID death in McLean County was reported Aug. 17.
The county's positivity rate, or the percentage of COVID tests that have come back positive, for the seven-day period ending Tuesday was 10.1%. That number was down from 10.7% the day before, McKnight reported. The county's cumulative positivity rate, of more than 48,000 tests conducted since testing began in March, remained at 3.8%.
Illinois State University reported on Wednesday that 87 more students had tested positive for COVID of 437 people tested on campus. In the past seven days, 757 students had tested positive on campus, of 3,169 students tested, for a positivity rate of 24.2%.
Since testing began on campus on Aug. 17, 1,110 students have tested positive of 5,089 tested, ISU reported.
While ISU COVID results are included in the McLean County totals, they are not necessarily reflected on the same day. The university's daily reports reflect information from Reditus Laboratories, which performs the on-campus testing. The county numbers come from the Illinois Department of Public Health and include results from tests performed at multiple locations.
Reditus tested 760 people at the COVID testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, on Tuesday, McLean County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) reported Wednesday. That site is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except holidays.
Central Illinois
LaSalle County Health Department reported two new COVID deaths — a woman in her 60s and a woman in her 90s — bringing that county's number of COVID fatailities up to 50.
LaSalle County also reported 20 new COVID cases, meaning 1,296 residents of that county have had the virus; 749 have recovered.
Ford County announced its third COVID death, a man in his 70s, and seven new cases, bringing that county's total to 74.
Livingston County reported 22 new COVID cases, bringing that county's total to 220. Some 167 people have recovered.
McKnight advised that anyone experiencing trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion, inability to wake up or stay awake or bluish lips or face should call 911 and notify the operator that you may have COVID symptoms.
"Face coverings remain one of the most effective tools we have available to us to slow the spread, particularly when used universally in a community setting," McKnight said. "The mask you wear protects others, and the mask they are wearing protects you."
