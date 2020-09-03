Bloomington-Normal hospitals: we're ready for COVID-19 increase

Hospitals prepared

Lynn Fulton, president of OSF HealthCare St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington, and Dr. James Nevin, chief medical officer for Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal and Carle Eureka Hospital in Eureka, said the hospitals have sufficient equipment and staffing to handle the increased hospitalizations.

"Our hospitals treat patients with a variety of infectious diseases on a daily basis and are prepared for a rise in hospitalizations should that occur," Nevin said. "Currently, we have sufficient supplies, equipment and staff available but that can quickly change. We meet regularly to monitor the situation and work through our plans to be as prepared as possible."

Fulton said OSF HealthCare has an emergency operations plan for each hospital that contains a surge plan.

"These plans allow us to increase our general and/or ICU (intensive care unit) beds as needed. According to our modeling and projections, we are well suited to navigate surge needs in our communities with regard to clinician support and bed capacity," Fulton said. "In addition, our OSF hospitals and ambulatory practices work together in the event of a surge so that we can support the increased need."