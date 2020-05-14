Bloomington-Normal Jaycees raising money for kids' program

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington-Normal Jaycees are raising money for art activity bags to be donated to the Boys & Girls Club.
Donors can sponsor a bag for $7.50 or buy a bag and sponsor a bag for $15. The “buy and sponsor” option gives you an activity bag for a child you know, and sponsors a bag for a child in need. Each bag contains supplies and instructions to complete more than 10 activities.
The Boys & Girls Club of Bloomington-Normal offers summer and after-school activities. The activity bags will let local children to stay engaged, entertained, and keep their imagination active.
