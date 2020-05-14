Bloomington-Normal Jaycees raising money for kids' program
Bloomington-Normal Jaycees raising money for kids' program

Boys & Girls Club of Bloomington-Normal member Bradley Powell, right, works on an activity with club staff member Madilynn Yeates on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at the club, 1615 W. Illinois St., Bloomington.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington-Normal Jaycees are raising money for art activity bags to be donated to the Boys & Girls Club.

Donors can sponsor a bag for $7.50 or buy a bag and sponsor a bag for $15. The “buy and sponsor” option gives you an activity bag for a child you know, and sponsors a bag for a child in need. Each bag contains supplies and instructions to complete more than 10 activities.

The Boys & Girls Club of Bloomington-Normal offers summer and after-school activities. The activity bags will let local children to stay engaged, entertained, and keep their imagination active.

To donate, visit https://www.bnjaycees.org/events/boys-girls-club-art-activity-bags-may-2020.

