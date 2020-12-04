Bloomington-Normal leaders see bright future, despite COVID-19 challenges

BLOOMINGTON — While acknowledging the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic, community leaders in Bloomington-Normal say the area has a bright future ahead.
Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner and City Manager Tim Gleason joined Normal Mayor Chris Koos and City Manager Pam Reece as featured guests for Friday morning for a livestreamed Facebook discussion, part of the McLean County Chamber’s “State of” series for members.
“To say that 2020 has been a year for the books is an incredibly large understatement,” said Chamber President Charlie Moore. “Everyone has been affected in some way by COVID-19. We know that within our membership, there has been confusion, frustration, fear, and even anger, on top of politically charged discussions, assumptions, and actions.
"However, amid all things COVID, there have been some incredibly positive, even monumental changes that we need to recognize as we conclude 2020 and move into 2021 with our eyes wide open.”
Renner agreed. “Obviously, there have been lots of challenges,” he said.
“There are no special practices or best practices for handling international, world-wide pandemics when it comes down to either the U.S. Conference of Mayors and their guidelines, or the International City Management Association or the National League of Cities," he said. "We have had to make up a lot of things as we go along and try and be as proactive as possible, and we will continue to do that.”
Renner said that despite the pandemic, the city’s finances remain “in comparatively good shape,” in comparison to other similar cities.
“We find that a lot of cities are really hurting and had to go through some very, very painful budget cuts,” he said. “They have had to go through some substantial layoffs, and fortunately, we have been able to avoid some of those difficult decisions.
"Much of that is because we are still one of the wealthiest communities in downstate, have one of the highest education levels, and we have very responsible leadership from Tim Gleason and the finance team to make sure that we began to re-assess what we are doing and we didn’t run out of money and have to make some of those tragic choices.”
Support Local Journalism
Koos said there had been many positive changes in Normal, despite the pandemic.
“We immediately amended our budget projections and took steps to protect our economic situation,” he said. “The true impact of the pandemic won’t be known for several years. But, at the onset of the pandemic, we projected a $10 million loss in the general fund revenue. We now believe that figure will be closer to $4 million.”
Officials from both communities mentioned Rivian as already having a big impact on economic development, with hopes of continued success.
“We can’t talk about our local economy without discussing Rivian,” Koos said. “While there are still doubters in our community, it is undeniable that Rivian is a game-changer. In the past 18 months, over $215 million worth of construction has occurred at the plant.
"That equates to over 1,300 construction jobs and re-investment into the community. Rivian employs nearly 620 employees right now, with plans to have 650 by the end of the year.”
The impact of COVID on small businesses was among the topics discussed during the hour-long program.
Koos said most Normal businesses are complying with guidelines set under Gov. J.B. Pritzker's Restore Illinois plan for opening the state.
"The ones doing it right are frustrated by those who are blatantly disregarding the governor’s plan," he said. "In my nearly daily conversations with stakeholders on measures it would take to support those businesses doing it right, or conversely, what we must do to enforce state restrictions. We are considering all of the strategies.”
PHOTOS: Rivian Automotive
Rivian Automotive
Rivian Automotive
Rivian Automotive
Rivian
Rivian rolls out its adventure electric vehicles in Uptown Normal (copy)
Rivian rolls out its adventure electric vehicles in Uptown Normal
Rivian rolls out its adventure electric vehicles in Uptown Normal
Rivian rolls out its adventure electric vehicles in Uptown Normal
Rivian rolls out its adventure electric vehicles in Uptown Normal
Rivian rolls out its adventure electric vehicles in Uptown Normal
Rivian rolls out its adventure electric vehicles in Uptown Normal
Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.