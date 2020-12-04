Bloomington-Normal leaders see bright future, despite COVID-19 challenges

Renner said that despite the pandemic, the city’s finances remain “in comparatively good shape,” in comparison to other similar cities.

“We find that a lot of cities are really hurting and had to go through some very, very painful budget cuts,” he said. “They have had to go through some substantial layoffs, and fortunately, we have been able to avoid some of those difficult decisions.

"Much of that is because we are still one of the wealthiest communities in downstate, have one of the highest education levels, and we have very responsible leadership from Tim Gleason and the finance team to make sure that we began to re-assess what we are doing and we didn’t run out of money and have to make some of those tragic choices.”

Koos said there had been many positive changes in Normal, despite the pandemic.