Bloomington-Normal mayors say education, outreach crucial to fighting systemic racism

"Tomorrow has to be a new day, a better day," said Foster.

Earlier this month, Foster stood with law enforcement and other leaders to condemn the killing of Floyd.

Koos during the event on Thursday said that "we're at such a starting point of waking up, I hope, to this issue."

"It's an issue that many people have been dealing with in this country for generation after generation after generation. Maybe it's a time that we have to accept the truth of what's going on and work from that point of view.

"We have lots of work we have to do, we have lots of dialog to do. This is not going to be easy," Koos added. "There is always going to be some racism in this country, but we've got to tamp it down as much as we can, and it's got to be done with understanding of each other and acceptance of each other."

"We have seen situations that are just horrific over the last few weeks and we've got to work on this," said Renner. "We can't lose the momentum. This is one of those critical flash points in our nation's history. I hope to God we are not going to go back."

Photos: Local law enforcement, B-N chapters of NAACP and Not In Our Town hold joint rally

