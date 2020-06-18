Bloomington-Normal mayors say education, outreach crucial to fighting systemic racism

BLOOMINGTON — When asked how Bloomington-Normal will address systemic racism, the two communities' mayors stressed investing in youth and providing them with jobs and mentoring.
"The economic disparity and the fact that there is not hope for a younger generation in our community is where we have to act first," said Normal Mayor Chris Koos.
Koos and Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner fielded questions asked by some of the more than 50 people who participated in an hour-long virtual town hall Thursday night hosted by Bloomington-Normal branch of the NAACP.
"If that's education, that's helping with job placement, workforce training, whatever those are, I think we've got to strike at that," said Koos.
Renner agreed.
"We have to empower our future generations," said Renner. "We need to make investments, as we have ... with an at-risk youth summer jobs program, with an at-risk youth division within our police department, a demilitarization of our police department, an understanding that our police are required to be social workers and many other things at the same time."
"I am absolutely committed to doing whatever we need to do," Renner said. "If we need to have a special social work department of civilian social workers within the police department, yes, yes, yes.
"Putting some resources into that is a lot better than putting money into incarceration, which has been our main strategy ... and absolutely disastrous for our country," he added.
For four weeks, people have taken to the streets to protest police brutality and systemic racism in the wake of George Floyd's death May 25 at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer. The protests and rallies, happening nationwide and globally, have brought a new discussion to the forefront of the conversation: reforming American law enforcement.
There also have been calls to drastically overhaul law enforcement funding and reallocate resources to mental health, social services and other programs, as well as training officers in additional non-lethal techniques.
President Donald Trump signed an executive order this week requiring the attorney general to create a database tracking terminations, criminal convictions and civil judgments against law enforcement officers for excessive use of force. And both Republicans and Democrats in Congress have sought to change a program that provides military-grade equipment to local agencies.
When asked what demilitarization of the police department really means, Renner said: "A lot of training in de-escalation so that police officers don't immediately move toward having to use violence and force to resolve a situation. I don't think that we can probably move to the point that our police officers do not carry guns."
"An emphasis on community policing and outreach demilitarizes them as much as any thing; so interacting with communities and neighborhoods in a friendly way," said Koos.
Linda Foster, president of the Bloomington-Normal branch of the NAACP, said: "Everything we talked about tonight, there is nothing new under the sun."
"You guys are coming up with some great steps, and if those steps had been in place we probably would be further along than what we are," Foster said.
"I know we have been enlightened by what has been said, but the work has to start," she added. "People, as here indicated, need jobs. They need to be engaged in the decision-making. They need to be part of the plan. African Americans, minorities, senior citizens all need to be a part of our community."
"Tomorrow has to be a new day, a better day," said Foster.
Earlier this month, Foster stood with law enforcement and other leaders to condemn the killing of Floyd.
Koos during the event on Thursday said that "we're at such a starting point of waking up, I hope, to this issue."
"It's an issue that many people have been dealing with in this country for generation after generation after generation. Maybe it's a time that we have to accept the truth of what's going on and work from that point of view.
"We have lots of work we have to do, we have lots of dialog to do. This is not going to be easy," Koos added. "There is always going to be some racism in this country, but we've got to tamp it down as much as we can, and it's got to be done with understanding of each other and acceptance of each other."
"We have seen situations that are just horrific over the last few weeks and we've got to work on this," said Renner. "We can't lose the momentum. This is one of those critical flash points in our nation's history. I hope to God we are not going to go back."
Photos: Local law enforcement, B-N chapters of NAACP and Not In Our Town hold joint rally
060920-blm-loc-15naacp
060920-blm-loc-5naacp
060920-blm-loc-6naacp
060920-blm-loc-7naacp
060920-blm-loc-8naacp
060920-blm-loc-4naacp
060920-blm-loc-9naacp
060920-blm-loc-16naacp
060920-blm-loc-10naacp
060920-blm-loc-11naacp
060920-blm-loc-12naacp
060920-blm-loc-1naacp
060920-blm-loc-13naacp
060920-blm-loc-2naacp
060920-blm-loc-14naacp
060920-blm-loc-17naacp
060920-blm-loc-3naacp
Contact Maria Nagle at (309) 820-3244. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Nagle
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.