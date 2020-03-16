Bloomington-Normal McDonald's owner says of governor's order: 'We're all in this together'

BLOOMINGTON — As restaurants and bars respond to Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s order that dine-in service ends Monday night at restaurants and bars, the co-owner McDonald’s restaurants in the Bloomington-Normal area said “We’re all in this together.”
Jack Millan, co-owner of McDonald’s Millan-Petro Organization, said although the dining room won’t be available, front-counter carryout, drive-through, mobile app and delivery operations will continue.
“We are concerned about our customers’ safety. We’re concerned about our employees’ safety. But we’re also a resource for our customers,” he said.
“I’m very, very concerned about our employees and their jobs,” said Millan.
At this point, he said, “we’re keeping our fingers crossed” and planning to continue with current staffing.
“However,” he added, “If the money is not there, I have to pay my bills, too.”
There are 347 food service and accommodations businesses with about 8,500 total employees in the Twin Cities, according to the Bloomington-Normal Economic Development Council.
The governor ordered the closure, from close of business Monday through March 30, citing a need to “do everything we can to safeguard the health of the citizens of Illinois.”
The announcement was met with a mix of concern, reluctant acceptance and defiance. Several bar owners called the action devastating.
“It’s going to kill us,” said Dawn Shannon of Houdini’s Spirits in LeRoy.
Joe Sartie, owner of Snapper’s Bar and Grill in downtown Clinton said Sunday that he will remain open.
“This is my Alamo,” said Sartie.
Sam Toia, president of the Illinois Restaurant Association, said, “We remain vigilant in helping employers to navigate the immediate challenges that come with this rapidly changing situation.”
Millan said, “To the governor’s credit, he is trying to do the right thing. … We need to slow down the progress of this disease.”
He said, “We will absolutely get through this as a community and as a society.”
Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota