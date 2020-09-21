 Skip to main content
Bloomington-Normal military updates for Monday
Bloomington-Normal military updates for Monday

Pantagraph

U.S. MARINE CORPS

Mitchell Prochnow

BLOOMINGTON — U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Mitchell D. Prochnow, 18, of Bloomington, graduated on Sept. 11, 2020, from boot camp at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego. In recruit training, he achieved promotion to private first class and earned the Rifle Expert Badge for his high overall score during Firing Week. He has reported to Camp Pendleton, California, for one month at Military Combat Training, then will go onto Military Occupation Specialty school. His location for MOS has not been determined.

He is the son of Ron and Kim Prochnow of Bloomington, and 2020 graduate of Central Catholic High School, Bloomington.

Mitchel Prochnow

Prochnow
