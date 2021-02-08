 Skip to main content
Bloomington-Normal military updates for Monday
Bloomington-Normal military updates for Monday

Pantagraph

U.S. MARINE CORPS

Blake Oostman

HUDSON — U.S. Marine Corps Pvt. Blake A. Oostman, the son of Mark and Karen Oostman of Hudson, graduated Dec. 11 from boot camp at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego. In recruit training he earned the Rifle Expert Badge for his overall score during Firing Week. He reported to Camp Pendleton, California, for a one-month Military Combat Training. He is attending Military Occupation Specialty school at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, for six weeks.

A 2020 graduate of Central Catholic High School, Bloomington, he is the grandson of Don and Lindy Oostman, Naperville, and Roger Kelley, Bloomington. 

Blake A. Oostman

Oostman
