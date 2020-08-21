Bloomington-Normal NAACP branch to announce action plan

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington-Normal Branch of the NAACP on Sunday is introducing its Strategic Action Plan for addressing public safety, voting and other policy positions.

The plan set to be unveiled at 5 p.m. at Mount Pisgah Baptist Church, 801 W. Market St. in Bloomington, focuses on:

Public safety and criminal justice

Education

Voting rights and the 2020 Census

Health

Economic sustainability

Environmental and climate justice

The plan was shaped using input from the public, community leaders and members.

"Obviously, race relations, educational justice and police relations were common themes that warrant further exploration and accountability. We will share our expectations, while working collaboratively with leaders in every segment of our community," said branch President Linda Foster, in a statement.

The NAACP also will be handing out masks and hand sanitizer. The group recently received about 4,000 masks from the State of Illinois NAACP and Black Entertainment Television.