Bloomington-Normal NAACP denounces violence in wake of Atlanta shootings
Bloomington-Normal NAACP denounces violence in wake of Atlanta shootings

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington-Normal Branch of the NAACP said in a statement Friday afternoon that it denounces all forms of violence in the wake of Tuesday night’s shooting in Atlanta. Six Asian and two white people were killed in the attacks at three spas in the Atlanta area, and a suspect has been arrested.

"The motive behind the killings definitely warrants additional investigation," NAACP branch president Linda Foster stated in a news release. "Whether the suspect claims the killings were predicated on misogynistic or racist’s thoughts, the involved suspect must be held responsible for such ruthless carnage. The time is now to hold people accountable.”

Preliminary information revealed investigators are still exploring the possibility of a racially-motivated act of violence.

“The interaction with the suspect represents a stark difference with how African American suspects are treated — racial biases must be addressed," Foster added.

First Vice President and State Officer Dr. Carla Campbell-Jackson said, “Irrespective of the motive, it is incumbent upon every individual to respect the dignity of life and to value the wealth associated with diversity and inclusion. We must be a part of the solution, as silence is equivalent to complicity. We extend our sympathy to the involved victims’ families, while encouraging everyone to evaluate their moral compass so as to respect the sanctity of life.”

