Bloomington-Normal NAACP denounces violence in wake of Atlanta shootings

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington-Normal Branch of the NAACP said in a statement Friday afternoon that it denounces all forms of violence in the wake of Tuesday night’s shooting in Atlanta. Six Asian and two white people were killed in the attacks at three spas in the Atlanta area, and a suspect has been arrested.

"The motive behind the killings definitely warrants additional investigation," NAACP branch president Linda Foster stated in a news release. "Whether the suspect claims the killings were predicated on misogynistic or racist’s thoughts, the involved suspect must be held responsible for such ruthless carnage. The time is now to hold people accountable.”

Preliminary information revealed investigators are still exploring the possibility of a racially-motivated act of violence.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The interaction with the suspect represents a stark difference with how African American suspects are treated — racial biases must be addressed," Foster added.