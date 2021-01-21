 Skip to main content
Bloomington-Normal NAACP holds ceremony for elected officers
Bloomington-Normal NAACP holds ceremony for elected officers

Naacp

The Bloomington-Normal chapter of the NAACP hosted a lunch for military veterans on Veterans Day at Olive Garden. The restaurant provided the veterans' meals.

 NAACP, FOR THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington-Normal chapter of the NAACP on Thursday had a ceremony for the group's elected officers

Installed were Linda Foster as president, Carla Campbell-Jackson as first vice president, Willie Horton Halbert as second vice president and Ben Ryburn as treasurer. 

The installation ceremony was led by McLean County Public Defender Carla Barnes.

"Your job may not always be easy, but it is important, and I thank each and every one of you," said Barnes, who was appointed as the first Black woman to serve as a judge in the 11th Judicial Circuit last year. 

The event was held virtually this year because of COVID. The branch advocates for racial equality, with a focus economic sustainability, public safety, criminal justice, voting rights and education, and organizes various events, including the Freedom Fund Banquet planned in September. 

Foster on Thursday also spoke about President Joe Biden's inauguration on Wednesday and the raid on the U.S. Capitol this month.

"We experienced something that was horrific. It was a sight we thought we'd never see in our lifetime," she said.

Foster said the organization is anticipating more unity under the Biden administration. 

"We are so proud of what the United States of America's citizens have said," she said.  

Said Foster: "There is much work to do."

What is Illinois known for? Here are 9 things — good, bad and in-between

