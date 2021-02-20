Bloomington-Normal NAACP holds first Black History Quiz Bowl

BLOOMINGTON — Normal Community High School student Bradley Ross Jackson was the winner of the first Black History Quiz Bowl Competition, hosted Thursday by the Family Community Resource Center with the support of the Bloomington-Normal Branch of the NAACP.
Over 20 students competed for cash and prizes, donated by sponsors and vendors.
Jasmyn Jordan, a student at Normal Community West High School, took second place and Mehki Phillips, a student at Bloomington High School, placed third.
The questions covered local and national Black history facts, including questions about Martin Luther King Jr., George Washington Carver and Mae Jamison. The "Jeopardy"-style game also focused on local Black history, with questions about Robert Gaston, Caribel Washington and new McLean County Judge Carla Barnes.
Middle school students also participated. District 87’s Aerielle Johnson won first place, and Levi Donahoo and Adhrut Kulkami tied for second place.
“The Black History Quiz Bowl was the brainchild of Belinda Kennedy,” said NAACP Branch President Linda Foster. “The event provided an awesome opportunity to celebrate Black history through a fun and engaging approach. We were very impressed with Heartland Community College’s and Hopeful In Victory’s contributions. The entire event was a huge success as we celebrated Black people’s contributions to this country.”
All students in Bloomington-Normal were eligible to compete.
“The youth were extremely engaged as they demonstrated their knowledge of previous and current Black pioneers,” said Carla Campbell-Jackson, first vice president of NAACP. “The dissemination of information keeps our national and local heroes’ legacies alive.”
Photos: Remembering MLK speaking in Bloomington in 1961
Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow