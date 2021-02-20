Bloomington-Normal NAACP holds first Black History Quiz Bowl

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Middle school students also participated. District 87’s Aerielle Johnson won first place, and Levi Donahoo and Adhrut Kulkami tied for second place.

“The Black History Quiz Bowl was the brainchild of Belinda Kennedy,” said NAACP Branch President Linda Foster. “The event provided an awesome opportunity to celebrate Black history through a fun and engaging approach. We were very impressed with Heartland Community College’s and Hopeful In Victory’s contributions. The entire event was a huge success as we celebrated Black people’s contributions to this country.”

All students in Bloomington-Normal were eligible to compete.

“The youth were extremely engaged as they demonstrated their knowledge of previous and current Black pioneers,” said Carla Campbell-Jackson, first vice president of NAACP. “The dissemination of information keeps our national and local heroes’ legacies alive.”

