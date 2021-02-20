 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bloomington-Normal NAACP holds first Black History Quiz Bowl
0 comments
top story

Bloomington-Normal NAACP holds first Black History Quiz Bowl

{{featured_button_text}}
061920-blm-loc-3juneteenth

Bradley Ross Jackson, 13, channeled his inner Martin Luther King Jr. with the reciting of the "I Have A Dream" speech during last year's Juneteenth celebration at the Boys & Girls Club of Bloomington-Normal. Jackson was the winner of the first Black History Quiz Bowl Competition, hosted Thursday by the Family Community Resource Center with the support of the Bloomington-Normal Branch of the NAACP.

BLOOMINGTON — Normal Community High School student Bradley Ross Jackson was the winner of the first Black History Quiz Bowl Competition, hosted Thursday by the Family Community Resource Center with the support of the Bloomington-Normal Branch of the NAACP.

Over 20 students competed for cash and prizes, donated by sponsors and vendors.

Jasmyn Jordan, a student at Normal Community West High School, took second place and Mehki Phillips, a student at Bloomington High School, placed third.

The questions covered local and national Black history facts, including questions about Martin Luther King Jr., George Washington Carver and Mae Jamison. The "Jeopardy"-style game also focused on local Black history, with questions about Robert Gaston, Caribel Washington and new McLean County Judge Carla Barnes.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Middle school students also participated. District 87’s Aerielle Johnson won first place, and Levi Donahoo and Adhrut Kulkami tied for second place.

“The Black History Quiz Bowl was the brainchild of Belinda Kennedy,” said NAACP Branch President Linda Foster. “The event provided an awesome opportunity to celebrate Black history through a fun and engaging approach. We were very impressed with Heartland Community College’s and Hopeful In Victory’s contributions. The entire event was a huge success as we celebrated Black people’s contributions to this country.”

History for all: Museum celebrates reboot of Black History Project

All students in Bloomington-Normal were eligible to compete.

“The youth were extremely engaged as they demonstrated their knowledge of previous and current Black pioneers,” said Carla Campbell-Jackson, first vice president of NAACP. “The dissemination of information keeps our national and local heroes’ legacies alive.”

Photos: Remembering MLK speaking in Bloomington in 1961

PHOTOS: Remembering MLK speaking in Bloomington in 1961, '66

The nation marks Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday with a federal holiday on Monday. Here's a look back at the civil rights leader's visits to Bloomington in 1961 and 1966.

1 of 7

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Osaka cruises to second Australian Open title

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News