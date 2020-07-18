Bloomington-Normal NAACP leaders mourn civil rights leader, Rep. John Lewis

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Leaders of the Bloominton-Normal Branch of the NAACP said they were saddened by the death of civil rights leader John Lewis, who died Friday at age 80.

"Mr. Lewis was on the battlefield as a steadfast soldier and often organized hundreds of protests, rallies and gatherings to provide a voice to the voiceless," Branch President Linda Foster said. "He was an outspoken advocate and his death further solidifies the need to continue in our quest for racial and social justice. We must now pick up Mr. Lewis’ mantle and move forward!”

He was the youngest and last survivor of the Big Six civil rights activists who organized the 1963 March on Washington, and spoke shortly before the group’s leader, Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., gave his “I Have a Dream” speech to a vast sea of people.

In 1965, state troopers beat Lewis bloody and fractured his skull as he led 600 protesters over Selma’s Edmund Pettus Bridge. TV images of that brutality helped to galvanize national opposition to racial oppression and embolden leaders in Washington to pass the landmark 1965 Voting Rights Act five months later.