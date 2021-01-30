Bloomington-Normal NAACP plans to add Youth Council

Foster said the council will serve as a platform for its members.
“Young people are now saying that they want to have a say in the direction of their lives as it relates to the ordinances, the policies and the changes,” Foster said. “This will allow them to develop those leadership roles in young people. Then when they get older, they can fulfill those adult leadership roles. If you look at a lot of social action groups, a lot of them got their start in NAACP, so we want to provide that opportunity in Bloomington-Normal.”
Only those under 18 are eligible for the Youth Council, but both youth and adults are encouraged to join the Zoom meeting at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5, at
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83598831320?pwd=SzBQamYxaFp5VWxnMkh0Y1ltZFVkZz09. Photos: Local law enforcement, B-N NAACP Chapter and Not In Our Town hold rally
Local law enforcement officers join with members of the Bloomington-Normal chapters of Not In Our Town and the NAACP, during a joint rally Monday, June 8, 2020, outside the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts.
Bloomington-Normal NAACP President Linda Foster speaks during a joint rally with the NAACP, the Bloomington-Normal chapter of Not In Our Town and local law enforcement departments, on Monday, June 8, 2020, outside the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts.
Attendees listen to speakers during a joint rally with the Bloomington-Normal chapters of Not In Our Town and the NAACP, as well as local law enforcement departments, on Monday, June 8, 2020, outside the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts.
The Rev. Mollie Ward,
co-chair of the Not In Our Town faith and outreach committee, delivered a piece titled "A Litany For Those Not Ready For Healing," by Rev. Dr. Yolanda Pierce, during a joint rally with the Bloomington-Normal chapters of NIOT and the NAACP, as well as local law enforcement departments, on Monday, June 8, 2020, outside the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts.
Attendees applaud a speaker during a joint rally with the Bloomington-Normal chapters of Not In Our Town and the NAACP, as well as local law enforcement departments, on Monday, June 8, 2020, outside the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts.
Illinois State University police officers presented a signed banner as a commitment to "continuing transparency and accountability," during a joint rally with the Bloomington-Normal chapters of Not In Our Town and the NAACP, as well as other local law enforcement departments, on Monday, June 8, 2020, outside the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts.
Attendees raise their fists in solidarity for eight minutes and 46 seconds, the time associated with the killing of George Floyd, during a joint rally with the Bloomington-Normal chapters of Not In Our Town and the NAACP, as well as local law enforcement departments, on Monday, June 8, 2020, outside the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts.
Attendees stood or kneeled in silence with their fists raised for eight minutes and 46 seconds, the time associated with the killing of George Floyd, during a joint rally with the Bloomington-Normal chapters of Not In Our Town and the NAACP, as well as local law enforcement departments, on Monday, June 8, 2020, outside the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts.
Attendees raise their fists in solidarity for eight minutes and 46 seconds, the time associated with the killing of George Floyd, during a joint rally with the Bloomington-Normal chapters of Not In Our Town and the NAACP, as well as local law enforcement departments, on Monday outside the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts.
Illinois State University Police officers raise their fists in solidarity for eight minutes and 46 seconds, the time associated with the killing of George Floyd, during a joint rally with the Bloomington-Normal chapters of Not In Our Town and the NAACP, as well as local law enforcement departments, on Monday, June 8, 2020, outside the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts.
McLean County State's Attorney Don Knapp stood in silence for eight minutes and 46 seconds, the time associated with the killing of George Floyd, during a joint rally with the Bloomington-Normal chapters of Not In Our Town and the NAACP, as well as local law enforcement departments, on Monday, June 8, 2020, outside the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts.
Police officers and members of the Bloomington-Normal chapters of NAACP and Not In Our Town stand in silence during a joint rally Monday, June 8, 2020, outside the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts.
Mike Matejka of Not In Our Town sat in silence for eight minutes, 46 seconds, the time associated with the killing of George Floyd, during a joint rally with the Bloomington-Normal chapters of NIOT and the NAACP, as well as local law enforcement departments, on Monday, June 8, 2020, outside the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts.
Attendees stand in silence for eight minutes and 46 seconds, the time associated with the killing of George Floyd, during a joint rally with the Bloomington-Normal Branch of the NAACP, Not In Our Town and local law enforcement departments on Monday, June 8, 2020, outside the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts.
McLean County Sheriff Jon Sandage appears during a joint rally with the Bloomington-Normal chapters of Not In Our Town and the NAACP, as well as other local law enforcement departments, on Monday, June 8, 2020, outside the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts. "We want to show that we stand unified and we condemn what happened in Minnesota," Sandage said.
Normal Police Chief Rick Bleichner speaks to The Pantagraph as Bloomington Police Chief Dan Donath and Normal Mayor Chris Koos greet each other with an elbow bump following a joint rally with the Bloomington-Normal chapters of Not In Our Town and the NAACP, as well as local law enforcement departments, on Monday, June 8, 2020, outside the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts.
Art Taylor, of Not In Our Town (NIOT), left, talks with Bloomington Police Chief Dan Donath following a joint rally of the Bloomington-Normal Branch of the NAACP, NIOT and local law enforcement departments on Monday, June 8, 2020, outside the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts.
