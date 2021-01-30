 Skip to main content
Bloomington-Normal NAACP plans to add Youth Council
Bloomington-Normal NAACP plans to add Youth Council

BLOOMINGTON — Local youth will have more of a voice in the Bloomington-Normal NAACP branch with the formation of the first NAACP Youth Council next month.

An organizational meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5, said Carla Campbell-Jackson, first vice president of the local branch.

“To have a viable Youth Council, we will need a minimum of 25 youth, but we are optimistic we will get that, and we anticipate having a very vibrant Youth Council, where they will be able to determine their activities, their engagement, making a difference in the community,” Campbell-Jackson said. “Once we have that number, they will be a self-sustaining organization with the support of the adult branch.”

Carla Campbell-Jackson, Bloomington-Normal NAACP first vice president, speaks during a community open forum event last October.

A Youth Council will play an important role in race relations in McLean County, said Bloomington-Normal NAACP President Linda Foster.

“Young people have always been on the forefront of addressing racial disparities,” Foster said. “They have always been among us right here in our own community. In our branch, we have had young people have a voice. But this way, they will have their own separate entity with the support of a branch.”

Foster said the council will serve as a platform for its members.

“Young people are now saying that they want to have a say in the direction of their lives as it relates to the ordinances, the policies and the changes,” Foster said. “This will allow them to develop those leadership roles in young people. Then when they get older, they can fulfill those adult leadership roles. If you look at a lot of social action groups, a lot of them got their start in NAACP, so we want to provide that opportunity in Bloomington-Normal.”

Only those under 18 are eligible for the Youth Council, but both youth and adults are encouraged to join the Zoom meeting at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5, at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83598831320?pwd=SzBQamYxaFp5VWxnMkh0Y1ltZFVkZz09.

 

