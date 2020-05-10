Bloomington-Normal NAACP plans town hall with police chiefs

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington-Normal branch of the NAACP plans a town hall meeting later this month to discuss the importance of police relationships.
"Building solid relationships is critical to effective policing," said branch President Linda Foster. "I am happy to report our local chiefs will participate in an upcoming virtual town hall meeting to discuss various concerns and current events.”
The meeting comes after two recent deaths involving black men raised nationwide discussion.
The local meeting will be at 6 p.m. May 21. Details have not been finalized since the state remains under a stay-at-home order; a previous meeting was held via teleconference.
Ahmaud Arbery, 25, died Feb. 23 while jogging near Brunswick, Georgia; a father and son have been charged with his death. On May 6, a black man was fatally shot by police in Indianapolis after a high-speed car and foot chase.
The meeting also will address anti-bias training for police, especially during the coronavirus pandemic.
