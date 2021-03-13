Bloomington-Normal NAACP reacts to former school board candidate Jon Reed's actions

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington-Normal Branch of the NAACP made a statement Saturday morning upon Jon Reed's withdrawal from the District 87 school board race. Reed said Friday night he would no longer campaign after officials and students called for him to drop out over shared posts on his social media page.

“Reed’s comments clearly show that we are not living in a post-racial society," Branch President Linda Foster stated. "For those who claim that racism does not exist, we beg to differ, as the evidence proves otherwise. Not only did we expect Reed to resign, but he also needs to begin the reconciliation process by communicating with all marginalized groups and citizens who were deeply offended by his revolting comments.”

The news release from NAACP went on to say that the social media posts "written or shared by Reed exuded vitriol, bigotry, disrespect and disdain for the African American community, the LGBTQ+ community and for women."