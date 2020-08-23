Bloomington-Normal NAACP unveils strategic action plan

BLOOMINGTON — As president of the Bloomington-Normal Chapter of the NAACP, Linda Foster is excited about the opportunities that lie ahead for groups such as the NAACP.
“The things that we do here will be life-changing and they will build bridges,” Foster said Sunday evening outside the doors of the Mount Pisgah Baptist Church in Bloomington. “I’m excited about this coming year and what we have planned.”
The six focal points of the plan, which the chapter said would be posted on its website at bnnaacp.org, include public safety and criminal justice; education; voting rights and the 2020 census; health; economic sustainability; and environmental and climate justice.
“This is a great day,” she said. “Things are starting to move and starting to improve. We are on the west side of Bloomington, but when we are talking about improvements, we are talking about the west side, east side, north side and the south side. All sides should seek improvement.”
The plan provides an overview of each of the six focal points. Along with the overview is a list of “anticipated deliverables,” or goals.
“What we want to do is to develop a report card where every year we can look at it and see where we have made progress,” Foster said.
“Do not let anyone tell you that systemic racism doesn’t exist,” she said. “That is not true. It exists in every aspect, in every fabric of this country.”
Foster said the local NAACP leaders intend to distribute their strategic plan to local leaders, agencies and groups. They also want to visit with those groups for discussions on how to improve matters.
“The things we will do in this community will make everyone proud and it will cause other cities to sit up and take notice and they will want to do the things that we have done here,” she said.
“The NAACP advocates for smarter, results-based criminal justice policies to keep our communities safe, including treatment for addiction and mental health problems, judicial discretion in sentencing and an end to racial disparities at all levels of the system,” she said.
Foster praised local law enforcement for working with the NAACP on racism matters and called for continued cooperation in the future.
“We challenge residents to perform their own racism self-examination by discussing the dangers associated with unconscious biases and white privilege,” she added. “We must engage in complex conversations so that the healing process may begin.”
Also on Sunday, the chapter announced it had received more than 4,000 masks and some hand sanitizer from the State of Illinois and Black Entertainment Television to give away.
Coming together
