Bloomington-Normal NAACP unveils strategic action plan

The plan provides an overview of each of the six focal points. Along with the overview is a list of “anticipated deliverables,” or goals.

“What we want to do is to develop a report card where every year we can look at it and see where we have made progress,” Foster said.

“Do not let anyone tell you that systemic racism doesn’t exist,” she said. “That is not true. It exists in every aspect, in every fabric of this country.”

Foster said the local NAACP leaders intend to distribute their strategic plan to local leaders, agencies and groups. They also want to visit with those groups for discussions on how to improve matters.