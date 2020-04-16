Bloomington-Normal NAACP urges healthy habits when faced with higher rates of COVID-19

BLOOMINGTON — Leaders of the Bloomington-Normal branch of the NAACP spoke with community members Thursday night to keep them up to date on the local impact of the coronavirus outbreak, which is “disproportionately affecting the African American community.”
“One of the things that we are identifying and we will be working closely with individuals in our community is the fact that of the 82 cases (in McLean County), 27 are black residents,” said Arlene Hosea, health chairwoman for the local branch. “That means 33 percent of confirmed cases in our county are black residents, and black residents make up 8 percent of the county population.”
Hosea urged the roughly 25 people who joined the virtual town hall meeting to follow recommendations from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Illinois Department of Public Health, governor’s office and McLean County Health Department.
Those recommendations include frequent hand-washing, social distancing, avoiding all gatherings and staying home as much as possible.
“As people of color, we need to make sure that we’re following these guidelines so that we’re safe,” said Linda Foster, president of the Bloomington-Normal branch. “We want to be able to fight this battle, but fighting in the boardroom not in the hospital.”
Although black McLean County residents are testing positive at a higher rate than other races, Foster said everyone is susceptible to this virus.
“The coronavirus doesn’t discriminate; it is not racist,” she said.
During the McLean County Health Department Facebook Live stream Thursday, Dr. John Burr, a pulmonologist with Advocate BroMenn Medical Center in Normal, said the increased prevalence of COVID-19 among black people suggests there are genetic risk factors among some people.
“We are finding throughout the country that voices like ours are pushing for this data and so I’m glad to be a part of this and working with the NAACP to have these conversations,” Hosea said.
In addition to communication with the health department, NAACP leaders also have been working with the local school districts to ensure children have access to healthy food and online resources while schools are closed.
Bloomington District 87 and McLean County Unit 5 have several food distribution sites available for families in need.
Carla Campbell-Jackson, first vice president of the local branch, also said the NAACP is collecting donations of Afrocentric hair care products for District 87 students. Those donations can be dropped off from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Mount Pisgah Baptist Church.
Second Vice President Willie Holton Halbert reminded Bloomington-Normal residents to complete the census form to ensure the community is represented and receives adequate funding.
