Bloomington-Normal NAACP urges healthy habits when faced with higher rates of COVID-19

BLOOMINGTON — Leaders of the Bloomington-Normal branch of the NAACP spoke with community members Thursday night to keep them up to date on the local impact of the coronavirus outbreak, which is “disproportionately affecting the African American community.”

“One of the things that we are identifying and we will be working closely with individuals in our community is the fact that of the 82 cases (in McLean County), 27 are black residents,” said Arlene Hosea, health chairwoman for the local branch. “That means 33 percent of confirmed cases in our county are black residents, and black residents make up 8 percent of the county population.”