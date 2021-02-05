Bloomington-Normal NAACP Youth Council moves forward

BLOOMINGTON — The first Youth Council for the Bloomington-Normal branch of the NAACP will move forward.
More than 30 youth expressed interest in the formation of a Youth Council during a virtual organizational meeting Friday night, hosted on Zoom by Carla Campbell-Jackson, first vice president of the local branch.
“We are going to have fun,” Campbell Jackson said. “These young people are dynamic.”
Campbell-Jackson said at least 25 youth are necessary to form a council. Once formed, the council will be able to determine their activities and engagement with the community and will be a self-sustaining organization with the support of the Bloomington-Normal adult branch.
Several youth spoke on why they wanted to join the Youth Council.
“The NAACP means hope for a better day,” said Aniya Thompson, a student at Normal Community High School. “It is a chance to make my ancestors proud because after hundreds and hundreds of years, we are fighting and we always have to prove that we are equal. Ever since I joined the NAACP, my drive and activism has grown so much. The NAACP just pushes us to keep going. I feel my ancestors and my grandma and my great-grandparents need to know that all of their fighting wasn’t for nothing.”
Jasymn Jordan, a senior at Normal Community West and president of the Black Student Union, said she has learned leadership from the NAACP.
“The NAACP to, me, listens and they listen to youth, especially,” she said. “Last summer, after the murder of George Floyd, the Normal Black Student Union wanted to do something, but we didn’t know how or where to start. I reached out to see what we could do and we were invited to speak at a rally and that was the first rally I ever spoke at and that allowed us to have a platform to speak during the summer.”
Miles Manns of Bloomington, said he was happy to be helping to form the new youth council.
“I am looking forward to meeting new people and learning how to be a leader,” he said.
Linda Foster, president of the local NAACP Chapter said she was encouraged by the turnout.
“You are an inspiration and a motivation to all in letting the community know that your voice matters,” she told the group. “You matter. You are not by yourself. There are others who will support you, affirm you and give you life lessons. Know that you are a listener and that you are going to be learning and you can become a part of the oldest, the baddest, most revered and feared civil rights organizations in the world.”
The Youth Councils are represented in the NAACP by advisers who are also members of a senior branch. Each chapter has an adviser who leads their meetings, elections, and activities.
Youth who participated in the meeting Friday night will be invited to be members of the organizing committee and will later be considered to be charter members. A chartering and installation ceremony will be scheduled later.
Local law enforcement, B-N chapters of NAACP and Not In Our Town, hold rally
060920-blm-loc-15naacp
060920-blm-loc-5naacp
060920-blm-loc-6naacp
060920-blm-loc-7naacp
060920-blm-loc-8naacp
060920-blm-loc-4naacp
060920-blm-loc-9naacp
060920-blm-loc-16naacp
060920-blm-loc-10naacp
060920-blm-loc-11naacp
060920-blm-loc-12naacp
Coming together
060920-blm-loc-13naacp
060920-blm-loc-2naacp
060920-blm-loc-14naacp
060920-blm-loc-17naacp
060920-blm-loc-3naacp
Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow