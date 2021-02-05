Bloomington-Normal NAACP Youth Council moves forward

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The NAACP to, me, listens and they listen to youth, especially,” she said. “Last summer, after the murder of George Floyd, the Normal Black Student Union wanted to do something, but we didn’t know how or where to start. I reached out to see what we could do and we were invited to speak at a rally and that was the first rally I ever spoke at and that allowed us to have a platform to speak during the summer.”

Miles Manns of Bloomington, said he was happy to be helping to form the new youth council.

“I am looking forward to meeting new people and learning how to be a leader,” he said.

Linda Foster, president of the local NAACP Chapter said she was encouraged by the turnout.