Bloomington-Normal NAACP Youth Council ready to 'thrive, not just survive'

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington-Normal branch of the NAACP formally inducted its new youth advisory board on Saturday at the McLean County Museum of History.

The Youth Council's objective is to inform the community about social justice and racial issues, in addition to advancing the educational, economic, social and political status of African Americans and other minorities.

Council leaders were announced July 13, marking the first to serve in such a position in the branch's 103-year history. Council leadership includes Bradley Ross Jackson, president; Kamille Harvey, first vice president; Myles Manns, second vice president; Sydney Stewart, third vice president; Karcin Roth, treasurer; Miles Roth, assistant treasurer; Sitota Rogal, secretary; and Isaiah Martin, assistant secretary.

Ross Jackson spoke at Saturday's ceremony, invoking the words of Martin Luther King Jr.: "An injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere."

"The Youth Council will develop intelligent, engaged and effective young people, where we can thrive and not just survive," Ross Jackson said. "We will make the world a better place for everyone.

"Similar to Nike, we will 'just do it.'"

He said they have already partnered with City of Bloomington by participating in internships, and added that they also made a visit to Illinois Wesleyan University.

NAACP Branch President Linda Foster said the chartering ceremony was a historic moment for not only young people, but also for the branch and the community.

"This is an opportunity for these young people to be engaged with the community, their leaders and elected officials to collaborate and to be able to be change-agents," Foster said.

"This is a pivotal time that we need to all come together, and these young people need to stand up to the plate," she continued. "These young people are willing, able, and have the passion to make a difference and to eradicate discrimination for all."

Harvey, a junior at Bloomington High School, said the ceremony filled her with pride.

"This is a historical event for Bloomington-Normal — something great for the community to experience," she said.

"The youth of today are the youth of the present," said NAACP Branch Vice President Carla Campbell-Jackson. "The work that we do from a social and racial justice perspective is critically important. We must work to dismantle racism and discrimination."

Jeffrey Woodard, community relations director for the McLean County Museum of History, said it was fitting the installation ceremony was held in the museum's Governor Fifer courtroom, "where countless justices and injustices were meted out for over a three-quarters of a century."

"Today the museum continues to be a welcoming center for celebration and public discourse," Woodard said after the ceremony.

